Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Eugenie's sons August and Ernest get covered in mud in very relatable photos inside garden at £783,000 home
Subscribe
Princess Eugenie's sons August and Ernest get covered in mud in very relatable photos inside garden at £783,000 home
Princess Eugenie holding a bouquet of flowers walking with Jack Brooksbank© Samir Hussein/WireImage

Princess Eugenie's sons August and Ernest get covered in mud in very relatable photos inside garden at £783,000 home

Eugenie's youngest son, Ernest, marked his second birthday

Matthew Moore
Senior Evening Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank made sure that their son Ernest had a birthday to remember as the little tyke turned two on Friday.

Taking to Instagram, doting mum Eugenie shared several photos of Ernest, alongside his older brother, August, four, with plenty of the heartwarming photos showcasing the pair's close bond. In one sweet snap, the two could be seen playing together in a garden, with the pair covering themselves in mud while planting together.

In a touching caption, the mother-of-two said: "Happy Birthday my darling Ernie. 2 today! And what an incredible two years it's been. Always smiling, always laughing, always giving hugs and hellos and making everyone happy. My golden boy, we love you!"

Two young children playing in a garden and getting muddy© Instagram
August and Ernest have the sweetest bond!

Fans loved the cute photos, as one commented: "Happy 2nd birthday to our sweet little Ernest," and a second said: "Happy Birthday Ernie hope you have the best day celebrating," and a third added: "Pretty little baby."

Eugenie's cute photos

Scroll down to see all the cute photos shared by Eugenie…

1/9

Ernest Brooksbank looking curious on a street© Instagram

Exploring London

Ernest lives with his family in London, and the little man couldn't keep the curiosity off his face as he walked through the city.

2/9

Ernest Brooksbank walking with a pair of upside down sunglasses© Instagram

Cool customer

Ernest looked so sweet in this photo with the younger rocking a cool pair of shades, albeit upside down.

3/9

August Brooksbank holding Ernest Brooksbank's hand as they walk down a street© Instagram

Brotherly bond

August is such a protective big brother! The four-year-old made sure to hold his younger brother's hand as they walked close to a road.


4/9

Jack Brooksbank swinging Ernest Brooksbank into the air© Instagram

Proud dad

Eugenie's husband, Jack Brooksbank, also featured in the photos, and in one sweet snap, he held his young boy aloft during a family skiing holiday. Just look at Ernest's cute little coat!

5/9

Two young children looking out of the window on an aeroplane© Instagram

Exploring London

Eugenie and her son looked so sweet as they walked through a leafy London street.

6/9

Two young children looking out of the window on an aeroplane© Instagram

Adventurous siblings

Eugenie captured this sweet photo of her sons as they were transfixed by what was outside the window during an aeroplane trip.

7/9

Two young children hiding behind two statues© Instagram

Shy siblings

During a trip to an amusement park, August and Ernest sweetly hid behind a pair of statutes resembling cartoon characters.

8/9

August and Ernest Brooksbank playing by a tree© Instagram

Playtime!

It wasn't just in the garden where the duo got muddy, as playtime also got a little messy! The pair seem to have dug a hole by a tree and little Ernest looked so sweet in his Beatles T-shirt.

9/9

Princess Eugenie holding her son Ernest on a skiing holiday© Instagram

Skiing with mum

Eugenie sweetly cradled her son during a ski trip together.

Welcoming Ernest

Eugenie and Jack confirmed the arrival of their second son on 5 June 2023. The proud mum shared two photos of the newborn sleeping in a moses basket, with one photo showing her eldest son August gently patting baby Ernest on the head.

Ernest Brooksbank doing an Easter Egg hunt© Instagram / @princesseugenie
Ernest has now turned two

The caption read: "Jack and I wanted to share the news that we had our little boy, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on 30th May 2023 at 8.49 weighing 7.1lbs.

LISTEN: Why 'very popular' Zara Tindall would never agree to be on King Charles' 'payroll'

"He is named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald. Augie is loving being a big brother already."

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: See Princess Eugenie's exclusive interview with HELLO!

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More