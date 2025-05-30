Princess Eugenie's sons August and Ernest get covered in mud in very relatable photos inside garden at £783,000 home

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank made sure that their son Ernest had a birthday to remember as the little tyke turned two on Friday.

Taking to Instagram, doting mum Eugenie shared several photos of Ernest, alongside his older brother, August, four, with plenty of the heartwarming photos showcasing the pair's close bond. In one sweet snap, the two could be seen playing together in a garden, with the pair covering themselves in mud while planting together.

In a touching caption, the mother-of-two said: "Happy Birthday my darling Ernie. 2 today! And what an incredible two years it's been. Always smiling, always laughing, always giving hugs and hellos and making everyone happy. My golden boy, we love you!"

© Instagram August and Ernest have the sweetest bond!

Fans loved the cute photos, as one commented: "Happy 2nd birthday to our sweet little Ernest," and a second said: "Happy Birthday Ernie hope you have the best day celebrating," and a third added: "Pretty little baby."

Eugenie's cute photos

Scroll down to see all the cute photos shared by Eugenie…

1/ 9 © Instagram Exploring London Ernest lives with his family in London, and the little man couldn't keep the curiosity off his face as he walked through the city.



2/ 9 © Instagram Cool customer Ernest looked so sweet in this photo with the younger rocking a cool pair of shades, albeit upside down.



3/ 9 © Instagram Brotherly bond August is such a protective big brother! The four-year-old made sure to hold his younger brother's hand as they walked close to a road.





4/ 9 © Instagram Proud dad Eugenie's husband, Jack Brooksbank, also featured in the photos, and in one sweet snap, he held his young boy aloft during a family skiing holiday. Just look at Ernest's cute little coat!



5/ 9 © Instagram Exploring London Eugenie and her son looked so sweet as they walked through a leafy London street.



6/ 9 © Instagram Adventurous siblings Eugenie captured this sweet photo of her sons as they were transfixed by what was outside the window during an aeroplane trip.



7/ 9 © Instagram Shy siblings During a trip to an amusement park, August and Ernest sweetly hid behind a pair of statutes resembling cartoon characters.



8/ 9 © Instagram Playtime! It wasn't just in the garden where the duo got muddy, as playtime also got a little messy! The pair seem to have dug a hole by a tree and little Ernest looked so sweet in his Beatles T-shirt.



9/ 9 © Instagram Skiing with mum Eugenie sweetly cradled her son during a ski trip together.



Welcoming Ernest

Eugenie and Jack confirmed the arrival of their second son on 5 June 2023. The proud mum shared two photos of the newborn sleeping in a moses basket, with one photo showing her eldest son August gently patting baby Ernest on the head.

© Instagram / @princesseugenie Ernest has now turned two

The caption read: "Jack and I wanted to share the news that we had our little boy, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on 30th May 2023 at 8.49 weighing 7.1lbs.

LISTEN: Why 'very popular' Zara Tindall would never agree to be on King Charles' 'payroll'

"He is named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald. Augie is loving being a big brother already."