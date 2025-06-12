The Duke of Kent's granddaughter comments on new portrait

The Duke of Kent's granddaughter, Lady Marina Windsor, had nothing but positive words to say after a portrait of her grandfather was unveiled on Thursday.

The portrait was painted by award-winning British artist Jamie Coreth and was exhibited in Florence during the annual New Generation Festival.

"Wonderful to be in Florence with the @new_generation_festival for the unveiling of my portrait of HRH the Duke of Kent. It was an honour to paint him. Well done @leone.cornici on a beautiful frame!" Jamie captioned his post of the portrait on Instagram.

The post was quickly flooded with congratulatory comments and admirers, including the Duke of Kent's own granddaughter, Lady Marina Windsor, who wrote: "Love it Jamie!"

The painting features the Duke sitting in a chair wearing a button-down shirt, an olive blazer, and a pair of trousers while clutching his Cromach, which was presented to him by The Scots Guards.

He was Regimental Colonel for fifty years from 9 September 1974 until 14 April 2024, when he retired. "Serving as Colonel of the Scots Guards since 1974, the longest anyone has spent in this role, has been a true honour and one which will forever fill me with great joy," the Duke said in a statement last year following his retirement.

"Through those years, I have seen the work of the Scots Guards during peacetime and war. "To my fellow Scots Guardsmen, I am immensely proud to have served you all.

© Getty The Duke of Kent retired from his position of Regimental Colonel of the Scots Guards in 2024.

I am delighted that His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh will continue to champion all that you do and work towards preserving your great legacy."

The portrait was commissioned by the New Generation Festival and Mascarade Opera and will be on permanent display at the Palazzo Corsini al Prato in Florence.

Jamie Coreth is also known for painting the first joint portrait of William and Kate, with the couple viewing it in person at the Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridgeshire in 2022, just a few months before they became the Prince and Princess of Wales.

© Getty Jamie Coreth poses with his painting of the Prince and Princess of Wales

Jamie's portrait depicts Kate donning a shimmery green dress by Suzie Cave's label, The Vampire's Wife, and William in a trim black suit.

Jamie said of the commission that he "Wanted to show Their Royal Highnesses in a manner where they appeared both relaxed and approachable, as well as elegant and dignified".