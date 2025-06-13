Skip to main contentSkip to footer
King Frederik's rare PDAs for Queen Mary you might have missed
Subscribe
King Frederik's rare PDAs for Queen Mary you might have missed
King Frederik and Queen Mary standing on Vagseidi mountainside on the island of Suduroy© Getty

King Frederik's rare PDAs for Queen Mary you might have missed

The Danish royals visited the Faroe Islands

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
10 minutes ago
Share this:

King Frederik and Queen Mary will conclude their three-day visit to Faroe Islands on Friday but cameras have picked up some subtle PDAs between the couple.

The Danish royals spent the second day of their trip on the island of Suduroy, where they visited a kindergarten and planted a tree at a plantation in Tvøroyri.

At one point, King Frederik, 57, was pictured with his arm sweetly around his wife, Queen Mary, 53, as she leaned into her husband and smiled.

King Frederik with arms around Queen Mary© Kongehuset
King Frederik wrapped his arm around his wife

After planting the tree together, the pair then cosied up on a bench together as they beamed at the camera.

King Frederik and Queen Mary sitting on bench together© Getty
A sweet moment together in Tvoeroyri on the island of Suduroy

Frederik and Mary marked their 21st wedding anniversary on 14 May, with the then Crown Prince first having met Australian-born Mary at the Slip Inn pub during the Sydney 2000 Olympics.

The couple tied the knot at Copenhagen Cathedral in 2004, with the bride wearing a satin gown by Danish designer, Uffe Frank, and a tiara gifted to her by Frederik's parents, Queen Margrethe and Prince Henrik.

The couple on their wedding day© Getty
The couple wed in 2004

Mary's bouquet contained a nod to her birthplace as it contained Australian eucalyptus.

Proud parents

The couple are parents to four children – Crown Prince Christian, 19, Princess Isabella, 18, and 14-year-old twins, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

Christian, who is heir to the Danish throne, has just completed training with the Guard Hussar regiment and will commence his lieutenant's training course in August.

Danish royal family on red carpet at Royal Danish Theatre© Shutterstock
The Danish royals at Princess Isabella's 18th birthday celebrations

Isabella celebrated her milestone 18th birthday in April with a youth talent event and a special theatre performance. The teenager is expected to graduate from high school in the coming weeks.

Twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine attend different schools, with Josephine moving to Kildegård Private School in 2023 as Vincent remained at Tranegårdsskolen in Gentofte.

Princess Isabella (R), Princess Josephine (C) and Prince Vincent with medals© Getty
Vincent, Josephine and Isabella with their medals at Royal Run

All of Frederik and Mary's children participated in the annual Royal Run races across Denmark last Monday, with Josephine impressively running the one mile, 5km and 10km distances.

King Frederik, Queen Mary and Princess Josephine on board Royal Ship Dannebrog© Getty
Princess Josephine joined her parents on their visit to the Faroe Islands

Josephine joined her parents on their visit to the Faroe Islands, travelling around on the Royal Ship Dannebrog.

The princess has been seen warmly greeting crowds of well-wishers with the king and queen, and even tried a daring zipline glide.

LISTEN: The emotional story behind Princess Diana’s ‘most beautiful’ dress she wore for her last birthday

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Frederik and Mary dance together

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More