King Frederik's rare PDAs for Queen Mary you might have missed

King Frederik and Queen Mary will conclude their three-day visit to Faroe Islands on Friday but cameras have picked up some subtle PDAs between the couple.

The Danish royals spent the second day of their trip on the island of Suduroy, where they visited a kindergarten and planted a tree at a plantation in Tvøroyri.

At one point, King Frederik, 57, was pictured with his arm sweetly around his wife, Queen Mary, 53, as she leaned into her husband and smiled.

© Kongehuset King Frederik wrapped his arm around his wife

After planting the tree together, the pair then cosied up on a bench together as they beamed at the camera.

© Getty A sweet moment together in Tvoeroyri on the island of Suduroy

Frederik and Mary marked their 21st wedding anniversary on 14 May, with the then Crown Prince first having met Australian-born Mary at the Slip Inn pub during the Sydney 2000 Olympics.

The couple tied the knot at Copenhagen Cathedral in 2004, with the bride wearing a satin gown by Danish designer, Uffe Frank, and a tiara gifted to her by Frederik's parents, Queen Margrethe and Prince Henrik.

© Getty The couple wed in 2004

Mary's bouquet contained a nod to her birthplace as it contained Australian eucalyptus.

Proud parents

The couple are parents to four children – Crown Prince Christian, 19, Princess Isabella, 18, and 14-year-old twins, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

Christian, who is heir to the Danish throne, has just completed training with the Guard Hussar regiment and will commence his lieutenant's training course in August.

© Shutterstock The Danish royals at Princess Isabella's 18th birthday celebrations

Isabella celebrated her milestone 18th birthday in April with a youth talent event and a special theatre performance. The teenager is expected to graduate from high school in the coming weeks.

Twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine attend different schools, with Josephine moving to Kildegård Private School in 2023 as Vincent remained at Tranegårdsskolen in Gentofte.

© Getty Vincent, Josephine and Isabella with their medals at Royal Run

All of Frederik and Mary's children participated in the annual Royal Run races across Denmark last Monday, with Josephine impressively running the one mile, 5km and 10km distances.

© Getty Princess Josephine joined her parents on their visit to the Faroe Islands

Josephine joined her parents on their visit to the Faroe Islands, travelling around on the Royal Ship Dannebrog.

The princess has been seen warmly greeting crowds of well-wishers with the king and queen, and even tried a daring zipline glide.

LISTEN: The emotional story behind Princess Diana’s ‘most beautiful’ dress she wore for her last birthday

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information. JOIN THE CLUB