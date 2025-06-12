Queen Mary's 'beautiful' bracelet with special meaning

King Frederik and Queen Mary set off for their state visit to the Faroe Islands yesterday, and were unexpectedly joined by their 14-year-old daughter Princess Josephine.

On the first day of their visit, the mother-of-four was pictured in the most beautiful outfit, dressing in a manner that's super stylish and highly respectful.

Attending a gala dinner at Hotel Foeroyar, Queen Mary stepped out in predominantly Faroese national dress, paying homage to the islands' culture, including a gorgeous bracelet that has a special meaning.

According to eagle-eyed royal style blogger @royal.fashion.daily on Instagram, the silver bracelet worn by the mother of Crown Prince Christian was a gift to her from the Faroese government, specially crafted by a local silversmith named Thomas Arge.

It also features a magnificent floral motif, which was designed by artist Astrid Andreassen in collaboration with her daughter.

The entire ensemble of national dress was actually gifted to the mother of Princess Isabella when she first visited the island as Crown Princess back in 2005. It features a dark green apron and scarf with a daisy pattern and silver embellishments, and a knitted sweater with a red and black design.

In her typical manner, Queen Mary styled the national dress with a few pieces from her own wardrobe, respecting the islands' cultural heritage while putting her own spin on it.

Channelling Carrie Bradshaw, the 53-year-old brought out a brand new pair of Manolo Blahniks, which feature a splendid jewelled embellishment toward the toe.

© Kongehuset King Frederik and Queen Mary are on a three-day visit to the Faroe Islands

In the comment section of the Danish royal family's official Instagram post, their followers were in awe of the outfits.

One wrote: "What beautiful pictures! What beautiful costumes! Is it possible to know something about Faroese dance?", pointing to the archipelago's distinct traditions from other Danish regions.

Another penned, in Danish: "Lovely beautiful pictures from the State visit… and wonderful beautiful national costumes. The suit suits them both."

King Frederik and Queen Mary's state visit

The Danish royals arrived on the Faroe Islands on Wednesday, and began their historic three-day visit.

© Kongehuset King Frederik, Princess Josephine and Queen Mary went for a hike on Koltur

Alongside their daughter Princess Josephine, the King and Queen of Denmark disembarked the Royal Ship Dannebrog in Tórshavn, before greeting the crowds and later going to a reception in Tinganes. The trio followed that with a visit to Parliament.

This monumental trip marks the reigning pair's first visit to the Faroe Islands as monarchs; the visit had been planned for summer 2024, but was cancelled due to industrial action.