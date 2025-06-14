Princess Anne makes triumphant return to horse riding in public

For the first time since her injury last summer, the Princess Royal rode horseback today, during the monumental Trooping the Colour procession.

The 73-year-old travelled on the historically unruly horse Noble during the parade, as she rode down The Mall.

As an experienced equestrian and incredible horse rider, Princess Anne had no trouble keeping her horse under control without drawing attention away from the spectacle of the parade.

© Getty Princess Anne was joined by her brothers riding horseback in the parade

During the procession before the parade, the daughter of Queen Elizabeth II looked solemn, serious and focussed, riding beside her brothers, making a truly triumphant public return to her greatest passion.

Princess Anne's Trooping the Colour outfit

The wife of Sir Timothy Lawrence donned her full outfit as Colonel of the Blues and Royals: a Full Mounted Ceremonial uniform of the Blues and Royals (Royal Horse Guards and 1st Dragoons).

Dressed in her bicorn hat, jodhpurs and riding boots, as well as the Collars of the Order of the Garter and Sash of the Order of the Thistle, she looked utterly magnificent.

© PA Images via Getty Images Princess Anne rode horseback in public for the first time since her accident last summer

It is because she holds this title that the Princess Royal rides horseback, joined by Prince William and Prince Edward, in the parade, rather than in a carriage alongside the rest of the British royal family.

Princess Anne is the only female member of the royal family to wear a uniform, due to her connections to the military and navy; it has been tradition since the 19th century for royals with such relationships to wear military attire on state occasions.

© Alamy Stock Photo Princess Anne was dressed in full military regalia for Trooping the Colour

Though she hasn't herself served in the military, like her brothers King Charles and Prince Andrew, she does hold the title of an honorary Rear Admiral, and is a patron of the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity.

Additionally, she carries out hundreds of engagements with these patronages and links every year, and is arguably one of the working royals who takes on the most duties.

This year, Princess Anne also wore a black armband, after the King personally requested that all senior working royals and others in riding or marching uniform do so, as a tribute to those who died during the tragic Air India incident.