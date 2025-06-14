Prince George forced to correct brother Prince Louis

Prince Louis has often gained a lot of attention for his antics in public appearances, from his cheeky smiles to his endearing reactions, especially at Trooping the Colour.

However, after a minor mishap, his older brother Prince George had to step in and quickly correct him. See the moment in the video above…

When the royals were standing on the balcony together, Prince Louis got a little enthusiastic too quickly, beginning to wave while his siblings, parents and grandparents still had their hands by their sides.

After noticing, Prince George gave him a quick nudge on the other arm to signal that he should stop waving, keeping his excitable little brother out of trouble.

© Getty Images Prince George appears to nudge Louis whilst on the balcony

Fortunately, the seven-year-old got the chance to carry on greeting the crowds later on, starting to wave again after taking a quick glance to check that his grandfather King Charles had begun to, making for another sweet interaction.

In fact, the younger brother of Princess Charlotte was so eager to greet the crowds that he continued waving at the public even after they all started to leave the balcony!

Trooping the Colour © Samir Hussein/WireImage What is it? Trooping the Colour is a military ceremony performed by regiments of the British Army to celebrate the official birthday of the British sovereign. While Charles' actual birthday is 14 November, official celebrations always take place in June. When is it held? In 2025, it is scheduled for Saturday 14 June. Where is it held? Central London, with the procession route travelling from Buckingham Palace to Horse Guards Parade, along The Mall, and back again. Who attends? King Charles III (in recent years, he has participated on horseback).

Household Division: including the Foot Guards and Household Cavalry.

Senior royals, such as the Princess Royal and the Prince of Wales often ride on horseback or appear on the palace balcony - like the Princess of Wales Why is it called Trooping the Colour? One regiment's colours (flag) are "trooped" (carried) before the monarch. The event ends with an RAF flypast over Buckingham Palace, viewed by the royal gamily from the balcony. Historical roots: It dates back to the 17th century and became an annual event to mark the sovereign’s official birthday under King George III in the 18th century. Official celebrations to mark the sovereigns' birthday have often been held on a day other than their actual birthday, particularly when the day has not fallen on a day in the summer. Where can I watch it? The ceremony is broadcast live by the BBC and covered globally.

The Waleses also greeted the crowds from their carriage

During the procession for Trooping the Colour, Princess Kate was chatting animatedly with her children in the carriage, and an expert has revealed what they were talking about in one of their exchanges.

© Getty The Waleses travelled in a carriage together

Nicola Hickling, a professional LipReader, told HELLO! that the Princess of Wales asked Princess Charlotte: "You will see lots of riders on horses today. Would you like to wave to the children as we pass? There's lots of horses here, which is your favourite?"

As the family continued in the procession, making their way down The Mall to Horse Guards parade, they waved at the crowds, before disembarking the carriage to make an appearance on the balcony to watch the flypast.

Prince William also quickly corrected his son

Prince William also checked into 'dad mode' for a few seconds on the balcony, when he gave Prince George a little guidance, after he stood ever so slightly out of place.

© Getty Images Prince Louis continued to eagerly wave again as the family walked away

In a short clip shared to social media, the father-of-three could be seen briefly speaking to his eldest son, as he helped to adjust the positioning of his children for the final few moments of the flypast.

Prince George very quickly took action, shifting along the balcony, in a blink-and-you'll-miss-it correction.