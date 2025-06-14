Exclusive: Princess Kate's respectful request to her children revealed

The Princess of Wales was seen chatting animatedly with her children throughout the Trooping the Colour procession.

An expert has revealed one of the sweet exchanges between Kate and her daughter, Princess Charlotte, ten, as they set off from Buckingham Palace.

According to Nicola Hickling, a professional LipReader, Kate is seen giggling and nodding with her daughter before Charlotte responds shyly: "I did, oh my goodness."

Placing her hand gently on Charlotte's lap, Nicola tells HELLO! that Kate asks her: "You will see lots of riders on horses today. Would you like to wave to the children as we pass? There's lots of horse here, which is your favourite?"

© Anadolu via Getty Images Kate and Charlotte shared lots of sweet exchanges during the carriage ride

As the royals made their way down The Mall to Horse Guards Parade from the palace, Nicola says that Prince George was seen saying: "It's so sunny, I am squinting."

The youngster was later seen sneezing as the Waleses arrived at Horse Guards Parade.

© PA Images via Getty Images George was seen sneezing as the royals arrived at Horse Guards Parade

While Kate took her place on the dais alongside the King and Queen to watch the military spectacle, George, Charlotte and Louis saw the proceedings from a ministry of defence building overlooking Horse Guards Parade.

After returning to the palace in the carriage procession and waving at the crowds, the royals appeared on the balcony to watch the flypast.

Trooping the Colour © Samir Hussein/WireImage What is it? Trooping the Colour is a military ceremony performed by regiments of the British Army to celebrate the official birthday of the British sovereign. While Charles' actual birthday is 14 November, official celebrations always take place in June. When is it held? In 2025, it is scheduled for Saturday 14 June. Where is it held? Central London, with the procession route travelling from Buckingham Palace to Horse Guards Parade, along The Mall, and back again. Who attends? King Charles III (in recent years, he has participated on horseback).

Household Division: including the Foot Guards and Household Cavalry.

Senior royals, such as the Princess Royal and the Prince of Wales often ride on horseback or appear on the palace balcony - like the Princess of Wales Why is it called Trooping the Colour? One regiment's colours (flag) are "trooped" (carried) before the monarch. The event ends with an RAF flypast over Buckingham Palace, viewed by the royal gamily from the balcony. Historical roots: It dates back to the 17th century and became an annual event to mark the sovereign’s official birthday under King George III in the 18th century. Official celebrations to mark the sovereigns' birthday have often been held on a day other than their actual birthday, particularly when the day has not fallen on a day in the summer. Where can I watch it? The ceremony is broadcast live by the BBC and covered globally.

Matching mother and daughter

The Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte matched in aquamarine outfits, with Kate wearing a Catherine Walker coatdress with a contrasting white lapel and cuffs.

© PA Images via Getty Images Charlotte and Kate matched in aquamarine

Charlotte sported a flutter-sleeve frock with a white bow sash and a trim around the collar, teaming her ensemble with ballet pumps.

© Getty Charlotte and Kate both wore brooches

Kate accessorised with a teal Juliette Botterill hat, her Irish Guards regimental brooch and the late Queen Elizabeth II's diamond and pearl earrings, while Charlotte also donned a family heirloom.

The youngster had a pearl horseshoe-shaped brooch pinned to her dress – with the jewel originally belonging to the late Queen Mother.