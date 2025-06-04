Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' 2025 summer plans confirmed

While Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will be hard at work at Lambrook School, the trio will soon be off and enjoying their summer holidays.

The royal children will likely have a busy summer despite the relaxing times, with some of their major events even happening before they break up. The trio are expected to be present at Trooping the Colour, which will take place on 14 June. Last year's event was particularly notable as it marked the first official sighting of the Princess of Wales since she shared her cancer diagnosis.

Princess Charlotte sweetly looked after her mum during the appearance, with the young royal seen wiping condensation off a window so the pair could wave to the assembled crowds.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage The royals will soon be on summer break

Prince Louis, meanwhile, entertained crowds once again with the youngster seen dancing, which made Kate smile.

Wimbledon

Another likely event for the royal children over the summer break is a trip to Wimbledon. George and Charlotte are often seen joining their tennis-loving mum at the tennis tournament, with Charlotte smiling when Kate received a standing ovation at last year's event.

© Andrew Parsons - PA Images Charlotte often attends Wimbledon with her mother

It wasn't the only exciting moment for the young royal as she also met Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz. Charlotte was beaming from ear to ear as she met the tennis star.

Louis is yet to make his Wimbledon debut, but with the young royal joining his family for other events, could this be the year?

Other events

Although it has not been confirmed, it's certainly likely that the Wales family will head to Balmoral for the summer holidays in line with their family's tradition. The family are also expected to spend time at their Norfolk home of Anmer Hall.

© Max Mumby/Indigo The children will likely spend time in Norfolk

The property is not only close to the King's Sandringham estate in the county, but it's also right along the Norfolk coastline, meaning the children will be able to enjoy playing on the beach.

Back in August, the children and their parents were spotted enjoying a nerf gun battle at Bear Grylls' Gone Wild festival at nearby Holkham Hall.