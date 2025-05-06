Prince Louis copies big brother Prince George in relatable sibling moment

The Prince and Princess of Wales's sons had a relatable sibling moment as Prince Louis playfully mimicked his big brother, Prince George.

The Wales children joined their parents to watch the military procession and flypast as part of the VE Day 80 celebrations.

George, 11, Charlotte, ten, and Louis, seven, were given front row seats on the dais on the Queen Victoria Memorial.

The three children coordinated in navy outfits, with George and Louis matching in suits, white shirts and blue ties.

© Getty Images Louis was seen flicking his hair back after George

At one point, Louis copied the way his brother, George, flicked his hair, then smoothed down his own in an exaggerated fashion.

© Max Mumby Louis copied George by sweeping his hair back

As ever, the youngest of the Wales family stole the show as he was captured dusting off tree pollen from his father Prince William's uniform, and later danced and tapped to the music from the Buckingham Palace balcony as the Red Arrows soared over central London.

© Getty Images Louis kept his father in check

The Prince of Wales was also seen pointing out different elements to his sons during the parade.

Future duties

Prince William and Kate are gently introducing their children to public life, with George carrying out his most major royal engagement to date as he spoke with veterans at Buckingham Palace tea party after the procession on Monday.

The Prince of Wales has previously emphasised that his children's education is their priority right now.

© Getty Prince George joined his parents at the veterans' tea party

"Family-wise, you'll have to wait a little bit longer because obviously they’re at school and I think that takes priority over everything else," he said during his visit to Cape Town, in South Africa, last November.

© PA Images via Getty Images George, Charlotte and Louis joined their parents to mark VE Day 80

George, Charlotte and Louis are in Year 7, Year 5 and Year 2 respectively at Lambrook Preparatory School in Berkshire.

While George and Charlotte have accompanied their parents on overseas tours to Canada, Germany and Poland, with George also travelling to Australia and New Zealand as a baby, Louis is yet to make his official royal tour debut.