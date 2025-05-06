Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince Louis, 7, copies big brother Prince George in relatable sibling moment - watch
Subscribe
Prince Louis, 7, copies big brother Prince George in relatable sibling moment - watch

Prince Louis copies big brother Prince George in relatable sibling moment

The royal brothers are almost five years apart in age

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The Prince and Princess of Wales's sons had a relatable sibling moment as Prince Louis playfully mimicked his big brother, Prince George.

The Wales children joined their parents to watch the military procession and flypast as part of the VE Day 80 celebrations.

George, 11, Charlotte, ten, and Louis, seven, were given front row seats on the dais on the Queen Victoria Memorial.

The three children coordinated in navy outfits, with George and Louis matching in suits, white shirts and blue ties.

George pushes hair back© Getty Images
Louis was seen flicking his hair back after George

At one point, Louis copied the way his brother, George, flicked his hair, then smoothed down his own in an exaggerated fashion.

Prince Louis of Wales appears to mock his brother Prince George of Wales by copying him sweeping his hair back© Max Mumby
Louis copied George by sweeping his hair back

As ever, the youngest of the Wales family stole the show as he was captured dusting off tree pollen from his father Prince William's uniform, and later danced and tapped to the music from the Buckingham Palace balcony as the Red Arrows soared over central London.

Prince Louis touches his dad's uniform while they watch the military procession on The Mall© Getty Images
Louis kept his father in check

The Prince of Wales was also seen pointing out different elements to his sons during the parade.

Future duties

Prince William and Kate are gently introducing their children to public life, with George carrying out his most major royal engagement to date as he spoke with veterans at Buckingham Palace tea party after the procession on Monday.

The Prince of Wales has previously emphasised that his children's education is their priority right now.

Prince George of Wales, Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales arrive for a tea party organised for Second World War veterans at Buckingham Palace © Getty
Prince George joined his parents at the veterans' tea party

"Family-wise, you'll have to wait a little bit longer because obviously they’re at school and I think that takes priority over everything else," he said during his visit to Cape Town, in South Africa, last November.

Wales family mark VE Day© PA Images via Getty Images
George, Charlotte and Louis joined their parents to mark VE Day 80

George, Charlotte and Louis are in Year 7, Year 5 and Year 2 respectively at Lambrook Preparatory School in Berkshire.

While George and Charlotte have accompanied their parents on overseas tours to Canada, Germany and Poland, with George also travelling to Australia and New Zealand as a baby, Louis is yet to make his official royal tour debut.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More