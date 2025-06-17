Where are the royal exes now? From Princess Kate to Prince Harry's former flames

Can you imagine King Charles, Prince William, Princess Kate, or Prince Harry dating others before they found the one?

Before being surrounded by family and royal duties, many royals had significant exes who played a key part in their lives. Despite the relationships not working out, in true British style, most remain amicable with their exes, even inviting them to their weddings!

The royal circle is small enough that some royals have even dated the same people. Take Princess Anne and Queen Camilla, who both dated Andrew Parker Bowles, yet there's no air of awkwardness.

But where are some of the royal exes now?

1/ 9 © Chris Jackson Rupert Finch Kate Middleton dated Rupert Finch before she got together with Prince William. The pair met at St.Andrews University, and he was an aspiring lawyer. Not much is known about their relationship. The 46-year-old said in 2006: "It's not something I'll ever talk about. It's between Kate and me and was a long time ago." Post-break-up, he has remained civil with Kate since he attended her wedding in 2011. As for Rupert's love life, he married Lady Natasha Rufus Isaacs in 2013, and the pair share three daughters. According to Rupert's LinkedIn, he is an ''experienced lawyer'' and works at a firm in London. A corporate couple, his wife is the co-founder of Belulah London, a brand that Kate frequently wears.

2/ 9 © Getty Images Andrew Parker Bowles Queen Camilla was married to Andrew Parker Bowles for 22 years before they divorced in 1994. She wasn't the first royal in his dating history, however, since Andrew was previously linked to Princess Anne in June 1970. Fast forward to 2025, and it appears that the 85-year-old is still cordial with his exes. Recently, he was seen reuniting with Queen Camilla at a memorial service in Hereford Cathedral. He was also seen greeting her at Royal Ascot in August 2024. Since his divorce from Camilla, he was married to Rosemary Pittman from 1996 till 2010. In late 2023, he was romantically linked to the former host of The Weakest Link, Anne Robinson.

3/ 9 © Getty Lady Sarah McCorquodale Lady Sarah McCorquodale, the older sister of Princess Diana, dated King Charles before her sibling did. As of 2025, she resides at her family home in Lincolnshire with her writer husband, Neil Edmund McCorquodale. She recently celebrated her 70th birthday, which it's presumed she spent with her friends and family. While she keeps more of a private profile, Lady Sarah can still be seen supporting her nephews, Prince Harry and Prince William, at events.

4/ 9 © Photo: Getty Images Willem Marx Kate's college boyfriend was Willem Marx, whom she dated at Marlborough College in Wiltshire. After graduating from Oxford University, the London-based journalist is a special correspondent for PBS News Hour and has previously worked for CNBC and Bloomberg. Willem even attended Kate's wedding in 2011, proving the pair are civil. He is now happily married to TV presenter Johanna Botta, and they have a child together.

5/ 9 © Paul Archuleta Trevor Engelson Trevor Engelson, film producer and literary manager, was previously married to Meghan Markle in 2011, but they divorced in 2014 due to irreconcilable differences. It was believed that the split was because Meghan had moved to Toronto to film Suits, causing the relationship to become long-distance. When the relationship ended, she reportedly returned her wedding ring to Trevor in the post Two weeks after Meghan's royal wedding to Prince Harry, the 48-year-old producer announced his engagement to American heiress Tracey Kurland. They have two daughters and welcomed their first son in February 2025.

6/ 9 © Instagram Chelsy Davy Chelsy Davy split from Prince Harry in 2011 after seven years together. However, the Zimbabwean businesswoman has her own happy family now, and the 39-year-old is married to Oxford graduate, Sam Cutmore-Scott. After they got married in 2022, they had their first son, Leo, joined by their younger sister, Chloe, in 2024.

7/ 9 © James Whatling Rose Farquhar Prince William dated singer Rose Farquhar in 2000 for a brief post-college romance before he went off to the University of St Andrews. Rose has since appeared on TV singing competitions such as How Do You Solve A Problem Like Maria? in 2006 and The Voice in 2016. The 41-year-old invited her ex, William, to her wedding in 2022 to George Gemmell, showing they remain good friends.

8/ 9 © Tim Graham Photo Library via Get Richard Johnson Zara Tindall dated Richard Johnson for three years before they split in 2003. The retired English National Hunt Jockey is now married to Fiona Chance, daughter of esteemed trainer Noel Chance. After a 27-year-long career in the saddle, these days, the 47-year-old spends time with his family and has been seen amicably bumping into Zara at events.

9/ 9 Dave Clark Princess Beatrice had a decade-long relationship with Dave Clark, a successful businessman and advisor. The ex-lovers had an amicable breakup in 2016, and he married American advertising executive Lynn Anderson in July 2018. He now lives in London with his wife, working for a logistics company.