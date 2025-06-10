Prince Harry's ex Cressida Bonas gives birth to second child - emotional name revealed

Congratulations are in order for Cressida Bonas who has welcomed her second child with her estate agent husband, Harry Wentworth-Stanley.

As reported by The Daily Mail's Richard Eden, the model and actress, 36, has given birth to a daughter and her name is a fitting tribute to Cressida's late half-sister, Pandora Cooper-Key, who passed away, aged 51, last year.

A friend told the Mail columnist that the couple have named the baby - Delphina Pandora Wentworth-Stanley.

© Shutterstock Cressida and her beloved late sister, Pandora

In a post to mark her sister's first birthday in March since her passing last July, Cressida shared a video of the pair dancing, writing: "Today is my sister Pandora’s birthday - a day that will always hold a special place in my heart. This is a memory of us dancing together on a family holiday somewhere in Dorset, filmed by our mum. She loved to dance, no matter where she was. This song was one of her favourites. Now she dances among the angels."

Motherhood journey

Cressida fell pregnant using an embryo that she had frozen. Sharing her pregnancy news in January 2025, the mother-of-two told The Spectator magazine: "I am now well into my second pregnancy. Having conceived through IVF the first time, we were fortunate to have another embryo stored away in a freezer."

© Getty Images Cressida has welcomed her second child

Elsewhere, she spoke about suffering from morning sickness, saying: "This second pregnancy is very different from the first, partly because I've been battling morning sickness. I've never had it before and now feel like I've been swaying on a boat for months."

Of their family expansion, Cressida gushed: "A growing family means a need for more space," she said. "Our flat is on the market and we are house hunting."

© Getty Images The actress has been open about her journey to motherhood

Cressida and Harry welcomed their son Wilbur in 2022 via IVF after struggling to conceive. Reflecting on her journey to motherhood, Prince Harry's ex told The Sunday Times how "nothing was working" and that she felt "as if [her] body was failing [her]."

She went on to say: "I count myself extremely lucky that IVF worked for us the first time," before adding: "But what I learnt from my experience is that whether you've been trying for months or years, there are too many couples who struggle along the infertility path in silence."

A touching tribute

Both Cressida and her property developer husband made a fitting tribute when naming their first child. They named their firstborn, Wilbur James Wentworth-Stanley, with the second moniker being a tribute to Harry's brother James, who passed away in 2006.

Daily Mail's Richard Eden claimed the name is a "dedication" to the 21-year-old, who took his own life. Cressida previously spoke about the pain her in-laws suffered after losing their child.

"He was a student at Newcastle University and, growing up, he had never shown any obvious signs of depression or mental illness," she previously told Daily Mail. "He was fun, sporty, kind and popular. Many have said he was a golden boy."

© Instagram The actress shared this snap shortly after baby son Wilbur's birth

After a minor operation, James sought help for "anxiety and suicidal thoughts" and was then referred to A&E as a "low priority". She added: "James left A&E without being seen. A letter was sent from the NHS to his family GP by second-class post to the wrong postcode. By the time it arrived, James had already taken his own life, ten days after the operation."

Marriage

Cressida and her longterm love Harry were married in a private wedding ceremony in July 2020 during the pandemic. The White House Farm star exchanged vows with estate agent Harry, the son of the Marchioness of Milford Haven, with only a handful of guests present.

The pair announced their engagement in August 2019, four years after they rekindled their romance. It's believed that the pair crossed paths while studying at Leeds University.

© Instagram The couple got engaged in 2019

In January 2020, during an interview with ES Magazine, the star opened up about her initial wedding plans and how she wanted to keep her big day relatively low-key.

"I won't have a huge wedding, that's not really us," she explained. "We aren't traditional people, even though Harry [Wentworth-Stanley] proposed in a traditional way - I've never thought about how someone would propose to me. And I don't want a meringue dress. People look beautiful in them but I don't think I would."

It's thought that the couple were forced to cancel their original wedding plans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cressida's relationship with Prince Harry

Prior to finding love with her husband Harry, Cressida was in a relationship with the Duke of Sussex whom she dated between 2012 and 2014. They were introduced to one another by Prince Harry's cousin, Princess Eugenie, but split in 2014 after they went long-distance while Harry was deployed in Afghanistan.

© Getty Images Cressida and Prince Harry dated from 2012-2014

Of their relationship, King Charles's son said in his memoir, Spare: "There was massive affection, deep and abiding loyalty – but not love everlasting."