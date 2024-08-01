Inside Queen Camilla's relationship with her ex-husband Andrew Parker-Bowles

Queen Camilla and her former husband, Andrew Parker-Bowles, had royal watchers talking after they reunited at Royal Ascot on Saturday.

The pair greeted each other with kisses and cuddles. However, according to reports, this shouldn’t come as a shock since the Queen and her ex-beau have remained "joined at the hip" since their 22-year marriage ended in 1995, according to the Times.

© David Hartley/Shutterstock Andrew greeted the Queen with a kiss on the cheek at Ascot on Saturday

The publication reported: "They are joined at the hip. He arranges so much for her. They have lunch together all the time. He’s right in there. He was always, and still is, Camilla’s co-conspirator."

Always on the Guestlist

© WPA Pool Andrew attended the King's coronation last year

Not only do the former couple bump into each other at get-togethers for the upper echelons of society, but Andrew was also invited to watch Camilla be crowned Queen at the King's Coronation last year.

The ex-army officer, whose nickname is "the Brigadier" among his affluent inner circle, was also a guest at Charles and Camilla’s wedding in 2005.

A Family Affair

© David M. Benett The couple share two children, pictured above, and five grandchildren

The former couple shares two children, and maintain a "really good family ethic". They share food writer and restaurant critic Tom Parker Bowles, 49, and gallerist Laura Lopes, 46, as well as five grandchildren.

A close friend of the Queen, the Marchioness of Lansdowne, told the news outlet: "Andrew will ring her up and tell her when she’s got something wrong, and she’ll ring him up and say when he’s misbehaving. Through adversity, they’ve kept a really good family ethic. It helps with their children and grandchildren."

Camilla couldn’t be more besotted with her grandchildren and seldom takes off her gold pendant necklace adorned with their initials 'L', 'F', 'G', 'L', and 'E' for Lola, Freddy, Gus, Eliza, and Louis.

On the Same Team

It isn’t just Camilla who has a prior relationship with the military officer. Her now-husband Charles and Andrew were reportedly on the same polo team as young men, both having a passion for the sport as well as horse racing.

LISTEN: A Right Royal Podcast

Not to mention that, prior to meeting Camilla, Andrew was in a relationship with the Princess Royal. It’s thought that the pair dated for some time in June 1970. The relationship could not become serious as Andrew was a Catholic.

Much like his relationship with Camilla, Anne and Andrew remain incredibly close and are often seen pictured together at events. So much so, that Andrew is Anne’s daughter, Zara Tindall’s godfather.