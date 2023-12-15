Prince William's dating history: A look back at the royal's exes and where they are now

Prince William and Kate Middleton's love story is perhaps one of the most well-known, with the pair famously having locked eyes whilst studying at St Andrews University.

While it feels as though the royal couple have always been together, long before William popped the question, he enjoyed romances with various bachelorettes in the late 1990s.

Part two of The Crown's sixth season delves into Prince William's university days and sees the young royal dating a student named Lola Airdale-Cavendish-Kincaid. While this character is purely fictional, William did have a couple of romances at the Scottish university before dating Kate. We've taken a look back at Prince William's previous relationships and where his exes are now.

WATCH: The Crown season 6 part 2 delves into Prince William's romance with Kate

Davina Duckworth-Chad © Max Mumby/Indigo Prince William reportedly dated family friend Davina Duckworth-Chad in the late 1990s before heading off to university in Scotland. According to the Daily Mail, Davina joined William on a cruise in the Aegean Sea in 1999 along with King Charles and Queen Camilla. Davina, who is a distant cousin of Prince William through his late mother Princess Diana, is the daughter of Norfolk landowner and Old Etonian, Anthony Duckworth-Chad. The relationship clearly ended on good terms as Davina was invited to the Royal Wedding in 2011. Since 2004, Davina has been married to Thomas Barber, the son of a baronet. The couple share twin daughters.

Rose Farquhar © James Whatling William reportedly enjoyed a brief romance with Rose Farquhar in 2000, just after finishing his A-levels at Eton. Rose, who is the daughter of Captain Ian Farquhar, the former master of the Beaufort Hunt, is said to have been William's first love, whom he fell for after meeting at he Beaufort Polo Club in Gloucestershire. The pair remained friends after their romance came to an end and both attended each other's weddings. Rose, who married George Gemmell in December last year, is a talented singer, appearing on reality singing show, How Do You Solve A Problem Like Maria?, in 2006, and more recently, The Voice in 2016.

Arabella Musgrave © Dave Benett Arabella Musgrave, who is the daughter of Major Nicholas Musgrave, briefly dated Prince William before his university days. Three years after Will and Kate tied the knot, Arabella wed George Galliers-Pratt of the Cayzer banking and shipping dynasty. The couple went on to welcome one daughter. Clearly a high-flyer, Arabella was appointed the Head of Communications in North Europe for Gucci in 2020. She is also the Director of Entertainment Industry Relations EMEA at Gucci.

Jecca Craig Jecca Craig, an environmental conservationist, reportedly dated Prince William after meeting in Kenya. William was visiting Jessica's family ranch during his gap year at the time. Jecca is now married to conservationist Jonathan Baillie. The pair tied the knot on her family estate in Lewa and have since welcomed two children. The conservationist has enjoyed an impressive scientific career, having helped found Panthera, the world's largest wildcat conservation organisation, as well as Stop Ivory, an independent NGO aiming to stop the ivory trade.

Isabella Anstruther-Gough-Calthorpe © Dave Benett Isabella Anstruther-Gough-Calthorpe is a socialite, actress and model who reportedly dated Prince William after the pair were introduced through his cousin Princess Eugenie. She's not the only member of her family to have dated a prince, however, as her half-sister Cressida Bonas famously went out with Prince Harry for two years. Isabella, who is the daughter of John Anstruther-Gough-Calthorpe and Lady Mary-Gaye Georgiana Lorna Curzon, has since found love with Richard Branson's son, Sam. The couple tied the knot in 2013 before going on to welcome two children: Eva Deia Branson, who was born in 2015, and son Bluey Rafe Richard Branson, who arrived in 2017.

Olivia Hunt © Photo: Getty Images During Prince William's first year at St Andrews, he reportedly dated Olivia Hunt, who was studying at Edinburgh University at the time. William is clearly on good terms with Olivia as she was invited not only to the Royal Wedding in 2011, but also to Princess Kate's sister Pippa Middleton's nuptials in 2016. Olivia, who is married to barrister Nicholas Wilkinson, now works as general manager at the members-only platform Dorsia. She is also the sister-in-law of TV presenter Ben Fogle.

MORE: How The Crown turned Meg Bellamy into a young Kate Middleton: 'We looked high and low'

Carly Massy-Birch © Getty Devon native Carly Massy-Birch dated the future king during their first term at St Andrews, where they both studied. Carly opened up about their romance during an interview with Vanity Fair back in 2010. Explaining that the pair crossed paths through the "general St. Andrews melee", Carly described their relationship as "a regular university romance". "We got on well, but I think we would have got on well even if nothing had been going on romantically," she said. "It was very much a university thing, just a regular university romance."