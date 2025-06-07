Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella steal the spotlight from royal parents during historic state visit
Princess Gabriella standing with Brigitte Macron, Princess Charlene and Prince Jacques© Getty Images

Jacques is the heir to the throne of Monaco

Matthew Moore
Senior Evening Writer
2 minutes ago
Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella continue to get more involved in public events as the children continue to come of age.

On Saturday, the pair joined their parents, Prince Albert and Princess Charlene, as they began hosting Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, for their state visit to the country. Their appearance marked the first time that the children had taken part in a state visit, and they were seen greeting their guests.

The French leader is in the country to further bolster the "strong ties" between the two countries.

Prince albert posing with Macron and his wife Brigitte © Getty Images
Macron is close to the royals

In pictures shared at the start of the visit, Jacques was seen standing between his parents, while Gabriella stood next to Brigitte and held a small bouquet of flowers.

Photos

See the best photos from the state visit…

1/6

Prince Albert walking with Prince Jacques, Princess Gabriella and Princess Charlene behind him© Getty Images

Arrival

Albert strode out in front of his family as he prepared to welcome the French President and his wife. The monarch of Monaco looked smart in a blue suit.

2/6

Princess Charlene in a mint jacket and tan trousers© Getty Images

Glamorous Charlene

Charlene looked as stunning as ever as the royal stunned in a mint Dior jacket and pair of tan trousers.

3/6

Princess Charlene standing with Princess Gabriella© Getty Images

Gabriella's flowers

As the royals waited for their guests, Charlene and Albert's daughter, Gabriella, could be seen holding a small bouquet of red flowers, which she presented to Brigitte.

4/6

Princess Charlene standing with Prince Jacques and Prince Albert© Getty Images

Future king

Jacques looked incredibly serious as he took part in his first state visit. The 11-year-old royal looked incredibly smart in a navy suit, matching his father's.

5/6

Princess Gabriella standing with Brigitte Macron, Emmanuel Macron, Prince Albert, Prince Jacques and Princess Charlene© Getty Images

Gang's all here

The Monégasque royals and the Macrons posed for photos after reuniting. Brigitta was seen holding the flowers that had been given to her by Gabriella.

6/6

Princess Gabriella talking to Birgitte Macron, while Emmanuel Macron chats to Prince Albert, Princess Charlene and Prince Jacques© Getty Images

A small chat

After the official photos were taken, Brigitte was seen thanking Gabriella for the flowers and putting her arm around the young royal.

Royal visit

Macron isn't the only dignitary that Monaco is hosting, as the Prince of Wales is expected to land in the country to take part in the Blue Economy and Finance Forum.

Prince William wearing blazer and blue shirt© Getty Images
William will be heading to Monaco

During his trip to the principality, William will meet winners and finalists of his Earthshot Prize Awards, as they showcase the solutions for some of the biggest problems facing the oceans.

Since its inception in 2021, finalists in the Earthshot Prize's Revive Our Oceans category have collectively protected and restored more than 20,000 square kilometres of ocean and saved, reduced or recycled 2.5 million tonnes of water.

