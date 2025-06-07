Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella steal the spotlight from royal parents during historic state visit

Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella continue to get more involved in public events as the children continue to come of age.

On Saturday, the pair joined their parents, Prince Albert and Princess Charlene, as they began hosting Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, for their state visit to the country. Their appearance marked the first time that the children had taken part in a state visit, and they were seen greeting their guests.

The French leader is in the country to further bolster the "strong ties" between the two countries.

© Getty Images Macron is close to the royals

In pictures shared at the start of the visit, Jacques was seen standing between his parents, while Gabriella stood next to Brigitte and held a small bouquet of flowers.

1/ 6 © Getty Images Arrival Albert strode out in front of his family as he prepared to welcome the French President and his wife. The monarch of Monaco looked smart in a blue suit.



2/ 6 © Getty Images Glamorous Charlene Charlene looked as stunning as ever as the royal stunned in a mint Dior jacket and pair of tan trousers.



3/ 6 © Getty Images Gabriella's flowers As the royals waited for their guests, Charlene and Albert's daughter, Gabriella, could be seen holding a small bouquet of red flowers, which she presented to Brigitte.



4/ 6 © Getty Images Future king Jacques looked incredibly serious as he took part in his first state visit. The 11-year-old royal looked incredibly smart in a navy suit, matching his father's.



5/ 6 © Getty Images Gang's all here The Monégasque royals and the Macrons posed for photos after reuniting. Brigitta was seen holding the flowers that had been given to her by Gabriella.



6/ 6 © Getty Images A small chat After the official photos were taken, Brigitte was seen thanking Gabriella for the flowers and putting her arm around the young royal.



Macron isn't the only dignitary that Monaco is hosting, as the Prince of Wales is expected to land in the country to take part in the Blue Economy and Finance Forum.

© Getty Images William will be heading to Monaco

During his trip to the principality, William will meet winners and finalists of his Earthshot Prize Awards, as they showcase the solutions for some of the biggest problems facing the oceans.

Since its inception in 2021, finalists in the Earthshot Prize's Revive Our Oceans category have collectively protected and restored more than 20,000 square kilometres of ocean and saved, reduced or recycled 2.5 million tonnes of water.