Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella steal the spotlight from royal parents during historic state visit

Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella continue to get more involved in public events as the children continue to come of age.
On Saturday, the pair joined their parents, Prince Albert and Princess Charlene, as they began hosting Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, for their state visit to the country. Their appearance marked the first time that the children had taken part in a state visit, and they were seen greeting their guests.
The French leader is in the country to further bolster the "strong ties" between the two countries.
In pictures shared at the start of the visit, Jacques was seen standing between his parents, while Gabriella stood next to Brigitte and held a small bouquet of flowers.
Macron isn't the only dignitary that Monaco is hosting, as the Prince of Wales is expected to land in the country to take part in the Blue Economy and Finance Forum.
During his trip to the principality, William will meet winners and finalists of his Earthshot Prize Awards, as they showcase the solutions for some of the biggest problems facing the oceans.
Since its inception in 2021, finalists in the Earthshot Prize's Revive Our Oceans category have collectively protected and restored more than 20,000 square kilometres of ocean and saved, reduced or recycled 2.5 million tonnes of water.