In 7 photos: Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques' sweetest sibling moments

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert's nine-year-old twins Princess Gabriella Thérèse Marie Grimaldi and Prince Jacques Honoré Rainier Grimaldi share the sweetest sibling bond.

The duo were born in 2014, with Prince Jacques arriving into the world two minutes after his sister. Despite being born after Gabriella, Jacques is the heir to the Monegasque throne, as male-favourted primogeniture rules still stand in Monaco.

© Getty Images Princess Charlene and Prince Albert welcomed twins Gabriella and Jacques in December 2014

Sharing a glimpse inside her bond with her twins, Charlene told Paris Match: "Watching them grow is wonderful. It changes lives forever." She added: "They are beautiful, adorable, I'm crazy in love with them."

© Getty Images Princess Charlene of Monaco and Prince Albert II tied the knot in 2011

She has also spoken about their responsibilities in the royal family, telling Monaco Tribune: "Jacques and Gabriella were born with responsibilities and duties. They are still children, but they are beginning to understand their roles. With my husband, when we are due to go to an event, we explain to them what the event is, what the ceremony is."

While royal couple Charlene and Albert tend to keep their children out of the spotlight, Gabriella and Jacques have had their fair share of adorable moments over the years. Discover their sweetest photos together here…

1/ 7 © Getty Images Twins Gabriella and Jacques looked adorable on the day of their baptism in May 2015. For the special occasion, the duo were dressed in matching white Christening gowns, while their parents looked smart in their glad rags.



2/ 7 © Getty Images The duo melted hearts in 2018 as they attended Monaco's annual picnic in 2018 wearing traditional dress. The picnic is a key event in the Monegasque royals' calendar and is regarded as the equivalent of the British royal garden parties.



3/ 7 © Getty Images When it comes to formal events, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella can always be relied upon to deliver some sartorial gems. And the traditional Monaco picnic in September 2022 was certainly no exception. Dressed to impress, the sibling duo twinned in matching blue florals, with Jacques rocking a patterned shirt and turquoise trousers, whilst Gabriella looked precious in floral dress crafted from the same material.



4/ 7 © Getty Images Gabriella and Jacques shared a sweet moment in 2022 on Monaco National Day - an event celebrated annually on 19 November which sees Monaco come together to celebrate the reigning family. During 2022's celebration, Gabriella looked so sweet as she gently brushed her brother's arm, seemingly trying to get his attention.



5/ 7 © Getty Images It was a day to remember on 14 December 2022 as Gabriella and Jacques got into the festive spirit at the annual Christmas tree ceremony. Diving headfirst into the frosted winter wonderland scape, the pair were all smiles with Gabriella wrapping her arms around her brother in a sweet display of affection.



6/ 7 © Getty Images At the Ceremony of The Sainte-Devote last year, Prince Jacques melted hearts as he wrapped his arms around Gabriella and flashed a grin. The duo share a close bond, with Princess Charlene telling France's Point de Vue: "[They] talk to each other all the time, and like all children, they can sometimes be a little abrupt, a little hard even in their exchanges, but they support each other unconditionally."

