Princess Beatrice's kiss with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi caught on camera

The royals have been an amorous bunch at Royal Ascot this week, with Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi sharing a rare PDA on Thursday.

The couple were among the royals to join the King and Queen in the carriage procession on day three of the race meet.

After greeting Beatrice's cousins, Zara Tindall and her husband, Mike, and Peter Phillips and his girlfriend, Harriet Sperling, the pair headed to the royal box to watch all of the action.

While Beatrice was animated during one race, there was a sweet moment as Edoardo leaned in to give his wife a kiss on the lips.

Beatrice and Edoardo are just weeks away from celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary.

Low-key wedding

Their wedding ceremony was originally meant to take place at the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace on 29 May 2020, but amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple had to postpone their nuptials.

Instead, they opted for a low-key intimate wedding at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge in Windsor.

Only around 20 guests were in attendance at the ceremony, due to restrictions at the time. Beatrice's grandparents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, were among the family and close friends in attendance.

Edoardo's son, Wolfie, acted as his father's page boy, while Beatrice's sister, Princess Eugenie, was her maid of honour.

Buckingham Palace later released some official portraits of the newlyweds, with the bride wearing a Peau De Soie taffeta vintage dress by Norman Hartnell, which belonged to the late Queen and was modified for Beatrice.

The Princess also wore the Queen Mary Fringe Tiara, which Elizabeth II wore on her own wedding day to Prince Philip in 1947.

Family life

Beatrice, who works for tech company, Afiniti, and property developer, Edoardo, split their time between the Princess' St James's Palace apartment and their Cotswolds abode.

The princess, who is the elder daughter of the Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, is a co-founder of The Big Change Charitable Trust.

She has a number of royal patronages including the Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice, the Teenage Cancer Trust and the Helen Arkell Dyslexia Charity.

In September 2021, Beatrice and Edoardo welcomed their first child together – Sienna – followed by second daughter, Athena, who was born prematurely in January 2025.

The couple have opted not to share images of their children's faces to protect their privacy.

