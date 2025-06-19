Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward celebrate anniversary at Royal Ascot - best photos

Peter Phillips and his girlfriend, Harriet Sperling, made a second appearance at the Berkshire racecourse after making their carriage debut on Tuesday.
Beatrice & Edo
Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, shared a carriage with Princess Zahra Aga Khan and William Haggas.
Anne & Sophie
The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh rode in a carriage with the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.
Anne looked elegant in a cobalt blue ensemble with a veiled hat and pearls, while Sophie opted for a white floral number.
The King and Queen
It seems everyone got the butter yellow dress code, as the King sported a waistcoat in the colour of the season, while the Queen looked lovely in a dove-grey dress.
My Fair Lady
Zara Tindall wowed in a monochrome outfit on day three.
Family gathering
Beatrice wore a long-sleeve yellow dress with floral detailing by Monique Lhuillier.
