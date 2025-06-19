Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward celebrate anniversary at Royal Ascot - best photos
Duchess of Edinburgh wearing floral dress and hat© Samir Hussein/WireImage

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh have been married since 1999

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are spending their 26th wedding anniversary at Royal Ascot.

Prince Edward and Sophie, who tied the knot in Windsor in 1999, made a stylish appearance with the King and Queen on the third day of the racing meet.

Joining the royals in the carriage procession were the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, Mike and Zara Tindall, and Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Peter Phillips and his girlfriend, Harriet Sperling, made a second appearance at the Berkshire racecourse after making their carriage debut on Tuesday.

See the best photos from day three. 

Princess Beatrice wearing yellow in carriage© PA Images via Getty Images

Beatrice & Edo

Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, shared a carriage with Princess Zahra Aga Khan and William Haggas. 

Princess Anne and Duchess Sophie© PA Images via Getty Images

Anne & Sophie

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh rode in a carriage with the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence. 

Anne looked elegant in a cobalt blue ensemble with a veiled hat and pearls, while Sophie opted for a white floral number.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla attending day three of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse© PA Images via Getty Images

The King and Queen

It seems everyone got the butter yellow dress code, as the King sported a waistcoat in the colour of the season, while the Queen looked lovely in a dove-grey dress.

Zara Tindall in a monochrome outfit© PA Images via Getty Images

My Fair Lady

Zara Tindall wowed in a monochrome outfit on day three. 

Princess Beatrice, Eduardo Mapelli Mozzi, Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall© PA Images via Getty Images

Family gathering

Beatrice wore a long-sleeve yellow dress with floral detailing by Monique Lhuillier. 

