Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward celebrate anniversary at Royal Ascot - best photos

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are spending their 26th wedding anniversary at Royal Ascot.

Prince Edward and Sophie, who tied the knot in Windsor in 1999, made a stylish appearance with the King and Queen on the third day of the racing meet.

Joining the royals in the carriage procession were the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, Mike and Zara Tindall, and Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Peter Phillips and his girlfriend, Harriet Sperling, made a second appearance at the Berkshire racecourse after making their carriage debut on Tuesday.

See the best photos from day three.

1/ 5 © PA Images via Getty Images Beatrice & Edo Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, shared a carriage with Princess Zahra Aga Khan and William Haggas.

2/ 5 © PA Images via Getty Images Anne & Sophie The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh rode in a carriage with the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence. Anne looked elegant in a cobalt blue ensemble with a veiled hat and pearls, while Sophie opted for a white floral number.

3/ 5 © PA Images via Getty Images The King and Queen It seems everyone got the butter yellow dress code, as the King sported a waistcoat in the colour of the season, while the Queen looked lovely in a dove-grey dress.

4/ 5 © PA Images via Getty Images My Fair Lady Zara Tindall wowed in a monochrome outfit on day three.

5/ 5 © PA Images via Getty Images Family gathering Beatrice wore a long-sleeve yellow dress with floral detailing by Monique Lhuillier.