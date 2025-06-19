Princess Beatrice stuns with swishy waist-length ponytail in colour-clashing outfit at Ascot

Princess Beatrice has been bringing out the boldest hairstyle shifts over the last few months, and her latest look is easily one of the most impressive to date.

For the third day of Royal Ascot 2025, the 36-year-old looked absolutely resplendent in one of the most eye-catching ensembles of the day.

Appearing alongside her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Beatrice rocked a yellow midi dress from Monique Lhullier, which features a jewel neckline and magnificent abstract print.

Running only across her and down the front of the dress, the blue and white floral design had a more muted colour against the striking yellow of the dress' base.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Princess Beatrice appeared alongside her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Princess Beatrice's magnificent dress featured a classic A-line silhouette and belted waist, accentuating her figure with a traditionally Ascot-ready look with a slight modern touch.

To accessorise, she brought out a white fascinator with a similarly coloured leather clutch, both of which co-ordinated subtly with the spectacular pattern on her dress.

© PA Images via Getty Images Princess Beatrice looked wonderful on the third day of Royal Ascot

For her beauty look, the mother-of-two mostly kept it simple, but wore her hair in a ponytail that looked longer than ever before, falling right to her waist.

Princess Beatrice's Royal Ascot style

On Tuesday, for the first day of Royal Ascot, Princess Beatrice stepped out in the most magnificent brand-new gingham outfit.

Princess Eugenie's older sister rocked a pink-and-white tweed gingham blouse from Beulah London, pairing it with the brand's matching A-line skirt, a very traditional silhouette for Ascot attire.

© Getty Princess Beatrice wore the most gorgeous gingham outfit

Always bang on trend, the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson looked wonderful in the most popular print of summer 2025.

With a collarless top and a belted waist, the look brought a little edge to a classic style. To round it all off, she accessorised with a white clutch from British designer Anya Hindmarch, a pair of nude pumps and the most gorgeous cream hat.

© Getty Princess Beatrice was bang on trend on day one of Royal Ascot

Her signature auburn locks looked longer and blonder than ever before, while her beauty look was delightfully elegant, with a shimmery eyeshadow and pink lipstick.

The British royal ladies love gingham

Gingham has proven to be an endlessly popular style among the British royal ladies, as Duchess Sophie recently opted for a very similar coat dress for another special occasion.

© Getty Images Duchess Sophie wore a pink gingham dress for VE Day

On VE Day last month, the Duchess of Edinburgh wore a gingham piece from her go-to dress designer Suzannah London, which featured double breasted buttons right down the front.

© Getty Princess of Wales wore a similar coatdress back in 1989

The popularity of pink gingham among the royals dates back much further than that, however, as Princess Diana was ahead of the curve, as always, back in 1989, when she wore a similar checked coatdress to Duchess Sophie's during a visit to St Albans Cathedral.