Princess Beatrice's stepson builds 'mancave' in London townhouse – see progress video 

It is clear Princess Beatrice's stepson has inherited a knack for interior design from his industry-leading parents.

On Sunday, nine-year-old Wolfie (whom Beatrice's property developer husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi shares with his ex-partner Dara Huang) was seen in a video shared online by his American architect mother as he started to put together what she called a "mancave" in their London townhouse.

Wolfie, whose real name is Christopher Woolf Mapelli Mozzi, was seen unboxing a red and black gaming chair alongside a red clock and matching photo frames for his new space. "Helping little man build his gaming mancave," Dara wrote. "He designed it himself. Stay tuned."

Wolfie's artistic streak

It is no surprise that Wolfie has developed an interest in designing spaces from a young age. His father, a descendant of Italian nobility, 41, is the founder and chief executive of Banda Property, a property development and interior design company based in affluent Chelsea.

© Getty Wolfie has been spotted with Beatrice and Edoardo during public outings

Meanwhile, Dara graduated in 2004 from the University of Florida with a Bachelor of Arts in Architecture. She went on to work at architectural firms including Herzog & de Meuron in Switzerland and Foster and Partners in London, where she worked on a number of large projects, including the Tate Modern.

© Instagram Dara and Wolfie live together in London

She also holds a Masters in Architecture from Harvard University's Graduate School of Design.

© Instagram Dara is an architect who has worked on a number of high-profile projects

In 2013, she went solo and opened her own architecture firm, Design Haus Liberty, in Clerkenwell, London. She has previously divided her time between the UK, Hong Kong, and New York.

Wolfie's home in London

Living in the UK means Wolfie is able to split his time between his mother's house and that of his father, who resides with Princess Beatrice and their two daughters, Sienna, three, and baby Athena, in the Cotswolds.

© Instagram Wolfie has a Minecraft-themed bedroom

Dara has previously shown off Wolfie's budding flair for design, posting photos of his Minecraft-themed bedroom with graphic wallpaper and a funky bedspread.

© Instagram Wolfie has inherited artistic genes from his parents who both work in property

DISCOVER: Princess Beatrice's husband reveals peek of indoor pool at staggering London property

He has also been known to try his hand at a spot of painting, creating wall art for their home that features a glass elevator, a top-of-the-range kitchen, and a balcony.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information. JOIN THE CLUB