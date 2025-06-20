Princess Kate breaks silence after missing Royal Ascot

The Princess of Wales has shared a personal message for organisations close to her heart.

Kate, 43, praised the "extraordinary work" of children's hospices for "lifting spirits through laughter, fun and play, as well as listening, holding, caring and sharing".

The mother-of-three has been patron of East Anglia Children's Hospices (EACH) since 2012 and in January this year, she became patron Tŷ Hafan Children's Hospice in South Wales.

To mark the end of Children's Hospice Week, the Princess released a heartfelt message, which read: "No parent expects to hear that their child has a serious health condition that could shorten their life. Sadly, this is the reality faced by thousands of families across the country, leaving them heart-broken, fearful of the future and often desperately isolated.

"Being able to access the support of one of the UK's 54 children's hospices means they don't have to face that future alone."

© Getty Kate speaking with families and children supported by Tŷ Hafan in January

Kate continued: "As Patron of East Anglia's Children’s Hospices and Tŷ Hafan Children's Hospice in South Wales, I have the immense privilege of seeing for myself the extraordinary work of our children's hospices.

"Lifting spirits through laughter, fun and play, as well as listening, holding, caring and sharing, they support children and families through life, death and beyond.

"This Children's Hospice Week, I hope you will join me in celebrating the life-changing work they do and thanking them for the vital care they provide to children and families experiencing the most challenging times."

© Getty Kate at the EACH Nook hospice in Norfolk in 2020

Kate celebrated becoming patron of Ty Hafan children’s hospice in South Wales by visiting the centre in January, where she contributed to a wall of handprints from youngsters and their families supported by staff.

The royal has followed in the footsteps of Diana, Princess of Wales and the King to become the figurehead of Ty Hafan in the village of Sully near Cardiff.

Finding balance

The Princess of Wales's message comes just days after she pulled out of attending Royal Ascot as she continues to find the right balance following her battle with cancer.

Kate was said to be disappointed at not attending the famous race meet in Berkshire on Wednesday.

© WireImage William at Royal Ascot on Wednesday

The Prince of Wales attended the event without his wife, but was joined by the King and Queen, Kate's mother, Carole Middleton, Alizee Thevenet and some of the couple's closest friends.

The Princess underwent six months of preventative chemotherapy last year after her diagnosis, and in January, she confirmed she is in remission from the disease.

© Getty Images Kate's last public outing on Garter Day last Monday

Kate has been making a gradual return to her public duties, having attended a number of high-profile events in recent months, including VE Day commemorations, a Buckingham Palace garden party, Trooping the Colour and Garter Day.

