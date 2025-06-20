Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton breaks silence after missing Royal Ascot
Subscribe
Kate Middleton breaks silence after missing Royal Ascot
Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the Order of the Garter service at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle © Getty

Princess Kate breaks silence after missing Royal Ascot

The Princess of Wales is still finding balance after cancer treatment

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
10 minutes ago
Share this:

The Princess of Wales has shared a personal message for organisations close to her heart.

Kate, 43, praised the "extraordinary work" of children's hospices for "lifting spirits through laughter, fun and play, as well as listening, holding, caring and sharing".

The mother-of-three has been patron of East Anglia Children's Hospices (EACH) since 2012 and in January this year, she became patron Tŷ Hafan Children's Hospice in South Wales.

To mark the end of Children's Hospice Week, the Princess released a heartfelt message, which read: "No parent expects to hear that their child has a serious health condition that could shorten their life. Sadly, this is the reality faced by thousands of families across the country, leaving them heart-broken, fearful of the future and often desperately isolated.

 "Being able to access the support of one of the UK's 54 children's hospices means they don't have to face that future alone."

Kate smiling at little girl at children's hospice© Getty
Kate speaking with families and children supported by Tŷ Hafan in January

Kate continued: "As Patron of East Anglia's Children’s Hospices and Tŷ Hafan Children's Hospice in South Wales, I have the immense privilege of seeing for myself the extraordinary work of our children's hospices.

 "Lifting spirits through laughter, fun and play, as well as listening, holding, caring and sharing, they support children and families through life, death and beyond.

 "This Children's Hospice Week, I hope you will join me in celebrating the life-changing work they do and thanking them for the vital care they provide to children and families experiencing the most challenging times."

princess kate in floral dress norfolk© Getty
Kate at the EACH Nook hospice in Norfolk in 2020

Kate celebrated becoming patron of Ty Hafan children’s hospice in South Wales by visiting the centre in January, where she contributed to a wall of handprints from youngsters and their families supported by staff.

The royal has followed in the footsteps of Diana, Princess of Wales and the King to become the figurehead of Ty Hafan in the village of Sully near Cardiff.

Finding balance

The Princess of Wales's message comes just days after she pulled out of attending Royal Ascot as she continues to find the right balance following her battle with cancer.

Kate was said to be disappointed at not attending the famous race meet in Berkshire on Wednesday.

Prince William wearing top hat in carriage© WireImage
William at Royal Ascot on Wednesday

The Prince of Wales attended the event without his wife, but was joined by the King and Queen, Kate's mother, Carole Middleton, Alizee Thevenet and some of the couple's closest friends.

The Princess underwent six months of preventative chemotherapy last year after her diagnosis, and in January, she confirmed she is in remission from the disease.

two women laughing and chatting in formal attire© Getty Images
Kate's last public outing on Garter Day last Monday

Kate has been making a gradual return to her public duties, having attended a number of high-profile events in recent months, including VE Day commemorations, a Buckingham Palace garden party, Trooping the Colour and Garter Day.

Join us for a Right Royal Podcast LIVE: Get your free tickets here.

LISTEN: The truth behind the Princess of Wales' absence at Ascot

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

 

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Princess Kate visits Tŷ Hafan Children’s Hospice

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Royalty
See more
Read More