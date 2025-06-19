Alizee Thevenet's subtle message to nephew Prince Louis amid Kate's Ascot absence

Alizee Thevénet made a rare public outing on Thursday as she joined her mother-in-law, Carole Middleton, for a day at Royal Ascot.

The wife of James Middleton, 37, looked fabulous wearing a hat that offered a subtle nod to her nephew, Prince Louis, amid his mother, the Princess of Wales' absence from the cornerstone British racing event.

Alizee, who married Kate's younger brother in 2021, wore a silver Juliette Millinery hat with a twisted bow adornment and an array of feathers pluming from the top. The headwear was a borrowed item from Carole Middleton's wardrobe, which she wore to Prince Louis' christening in 2018.

© Getty Alizee wore her mother-in-law's hat from Prince Louis' christening

Attending the event held in the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace, Carole used the statement headpiece to accessorise her Suzannah London wrap dress.

Meanwhile, Alizee wore the hat in a sweet tribute to her seven-year-old nephew, styling the Juliette Millinery number with a gingham Longchamp midi dress with an elasticated waist, floral embroidery, and long sleeves.

© Getty Carole Middleton wore the Juliette hat to the christening of Prince Louis of Cambridge in 2018

The French financial analyst also wore the 'La Baronne Sandals' by the same French brand known for its leather goods. Her killer heels featured a triple strap bow-adorned detailing and teamed nicely with her 'Le Roseau' bag in a ballerina pink hue, again by Longchamp.

© Getty Alizee Thévenet and Carole Middleton attended day two of Royal Ascot

Her royal sister-in-law was due to make an appearance on day two of Royal Ascot alongside her husband, the Prince of Wales, as well as the King and Queen, however, she had to pull out at the last minute.

© Getty Alizee's hat was a borrowed number from a special occasion

The royal took a step back as she continues to find the right balance following her battle with cancer.

Alizee's fabulous wardrobe

It is a rarity that Alizee makes a public appearance; however, on these rare occasions, she always looks fabulous.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Alizee rocked velvet to Kate's carol service last year

In December, she joined James alongside his parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, and sister Pippa at Kate's Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey. She looked pristine in a navy velvet suit over a blue check blouse that had a pussy bow neckline.

© Getty James Middleton and Alizee Thévenet enjoyed a day at Wimbledon in style

Meanwhile, for a day at Wimbledon in 2019, the mother of one went full sailor chic in a pair of white trousers with double red buttons on the hips. She added a red blouse with a deep V-shaped front and lace-up espadrilles.

