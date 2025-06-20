Royal family LIVE: Meghan Markle's big day and Royal Ascot day 4

It's been quite a week for royal-watching hasn't it? And you'll be pleased to hear that there's more to come.

The King and Queen are set to appear for the penultimate day of Royal Ascot.

Thursday saw quite a big royal turnout in the carriage procession, so we'll be keeping our eyes peeled to see who is in attendance today.

Elsewhere, the Princess Royal will be visiting a hospice in Scotland and the Duke of Edinburgh will be travelling to Brussels.

Across the pond, it's an exciting day for the Duchess of Sussex as she prepares to restock her As Ever products, along with some new ones to be announced.

Stay up to date with all the latest goings-on throughout the day.