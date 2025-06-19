Princess Kate and Prince William's point of contention at home

The Prince and Princess of Wales are one of the most beloved royal couples. The pair, who tied the knot in 2011, are renowned for their impeccable manners, subtle displays of affection and absolute composure during royal outings.

Despite delighting royal fans with their next-level regal charm, it turns out that the pair are seriously competitive when it comes to sports.

During a previous appearance on Mike Tindall's The Good, The Bad and The Rugby podcast, Zara's husband jokingly said to Kate: "I'm not going to say you're uber competitive, but…", which prompted Kate to reply: "I'm not competitive at all."

After the conversation veered towards tennis, the mother-of-three went on to reveal: "I don't think we've actually managed to finish a game of tennis, the two of us", adding that the game "becomes a mental challenge between the two of us."

© Getty Images Over the years Kate has played tennis with some big stars

Prince William added that when they play together, it turns into "who can out-mental each other."

Elsewhere on the podcast, the pair spoke about their love for a gamut of sports, with Kate revealing that she's a keen fan of cold swimming, while William spoke about his passion for football.

© Getty Images Prince William has been playing football since his teens

Their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are also enthusiastic about an array of sports, including football, swimming, rugby, horse-riding and scuba diving.

This isn't the first time Kate and William's competitive spirit has been brought to light. Back in 2022, tennis legend Rod Laver told the Daily Mail's Sebastian Shakespeare: "I'd met William and Kate a few times, and in the Royal Box you get a chance to chat with them a little bit. They play tennis against each other. William told me he couldn't beat her."

William and Kate's busy summer schedule

The royal couple have already undertaken a handful of key engagements this summer. Back in May, William and Kate attended a Buckingham Palace Garden party, while on Monday, the duo were all smiles as they attended the annual Garter Day procession in Windsor.

© Getty Images Kate and Sophie attended Garter Day on Monday

They were joined by the likes of the Princess Royal and her husband Sir Timothy Laurence, and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

Kate missed the event last year due to cancer treatment.

© WireImage Princess Kate didn't attend day two of Royal Ascot on Wednesday

Earlier this week, the royals were out in force once again for the start of Royal Ascot. While Kate was initially due to attend on Wednesday, she unexpectedly pulled out on the day as she continues to find the right balance following her battle with cancer.

Kate, 43, was said to be disappointed at not attending the famous social and sporting occasion in Berkshire with her husband and the King and Queen.