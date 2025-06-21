Princess Anne’s hilarious comment to Gabby Logan’s husband before big match delights fans

Princess Anne has long been known for her sharp wit and no-nonsense attitude. Now, a newly resurfaced story from former rugby player Kenny Logan is reminding royal fans why she remains one of the most popular members of the Royal Family.

Kenny, 53, recalled the moment during an interview on BBC Radio 2’s Tracks of My Years. He had been talking to presenter Vernon Kay about his career, and reflected on one particularly memorable pre-match exchange with the Princess Royal.

According to the former Scottish international, Anne greeted him before one of his games. She then made a perfectly timed joke that left a lasting impression.

The moment Princess Anne made a pitch-side quip

© PA Images via Getty Images Princess Anne presented the trophy for the St James's Palace Stakes

Kenny told Vernon: "Running out on the pitch and turning around and meeting Princess Anne. I mean, Princess Anne was brilliant."

He added: "She used to come up to me, and she said to me, 'you alright Kenny?' I said 'yeah, yeah' and shake her hand."

Then came the quip. The Princess said: "Can't believe you still got a game."

The line made Vernon laugh, and royal fans have reacted with delight across social media. Many said the moment was classic Anne.

Anne’s long-standing link with Scottish Rugby

© ANDY BUCHANAN The Princess Royal greeting the French rugby team

The Princess Royal has been a key figure in Scottish Rugby for decades. She became patron of the Scottish Rugby Union in 1986.

In February 2024, she was also named patron of the Murrayfield Injured Players Foundation. The charity supports grassroots players affected by serious injury.

Anne is a regular at international matches and has been spotted pitch-side over the years. Her no-frills approach to royal life has made her a favourite among rugby fans and players.

She is often praised for her detailed knowledge of the sport. Many who meet her say she remembers names and facts about players and teams.

Kenny Logan’s royal connection

© Shutterstock Kenny Logan and his wife Gabby Logan

Kenny is married to sports presenter Gabby Logan. The couple have been public figures for more than two decades.

They have attended a number of royal events over the years, including the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Both are heavily involved in charity work.

Gabby is a regular presenter for the BBC’s coverage of major sporting events, including the Olympics and Six Nations. Kenny, who earned 70 caps for Scotland, has spoken openly about the impact of sport on his life.

Anne preparing for milestone birthday

© PA Images via Getty Images Princess Anne wore a tangerine and taupe skirt suit she first wore in 1987

Princess Anne will turn 75 on 15 August. The milestone is expected to be marked in a low-key way, in keeping with her usual approach to birthdays.

Earlier this month, she hosted a reception for many of the charities she supports. The event celebrated her decades of patronage.

Speaking at the event, Anne said: "I'm not here because this was my choice. You very kindly asked me to become patron of your organisations, so it's an honour for me to have all of you here."

She added: "The responsibility and respect that you give to your own organisations and the people who work for you and your beneficiaries is perhaps the key to what makes you so important."

Anne supports more than 300 charities and organisations across the UK and Commonwealth. Her work spans health, education, sport, and the armed forces.

Royal fans react to the story

© Getty Princess Anne speaks with Queen Camilla during day one of Royal Ascot

The story of Anne’s comment to Kenny has been widely shared. Many fans have praised her quick wit and warm sense of humour.

One user wrote: "This is exactly why Princess Anne is the best royal." Another added: "Dry humour at its finest."

Anne continues to carry out one of the busiest schedules in the Royal Family. In 2023, she completed more engagements than any other royal.

Even at 74, she remains one of the monarchy’s most reliable figures. And stories like Kenny’s show exactly why she’s held in such high regard.

