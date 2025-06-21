King Charles beams as he's joined by Queen Camilla and Princess Eugenie on Royal Ascot's final day

King Charles wrapped up his final day at Royal Ascot on Saturday with a strong turnout from members of the royal family.

The 76-year-old monarch was joined by Queen Camilla, Princess Eugenie and other senior royals on day five of the event.

Charles looked in good spirits despite mixed results from his race entries earlier in the week.

Below, we take a look at the best photos from the day:

Charles raises his hat as he arrives with Camilla

Charles smiled warmly as he lifted his hat to the crowd while riding in the royal carriage.

Camilla, 77, sat beside him wearing a white outfit and wide-brimmed hat with monochrome details.

Both looked relaxed as they greeted racegoers during the procession.

They were sharing their carriage with Sir Mark Prescott and Lizzie Spender.

Dapper in grey and yellow

Charles opted for a light grey morning suit and lemon waistcoat for the occasion.

He carried a black top hat and walking stick, and completed his look with a pale blue tie and lapel pin.

A wave for the crowd

The King was pictured waving to onlookers from his carriage as they made their way across the parade ground.

Camilla and another couple of guests rode alongside him, with Camilla wearing a statement feathered hat.

Side-by-side in the royal procession

Charles and Camilla were all smiles as they led one of the final royal processions of the 2025 event.

The couple have been in attendance each day so far this year.

Eugenie resplendent in red

Princess Eugenie, 35, was also at the races and was part of the Royal Procession. She appeared to be enjoying herself.

She was photographed sharing a laugh in the royal carriage with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, and Mr and Mrs Ed Walker.

Eugenie wore a bright red dress with a matching hat.

King and Queen walk the course

Charles and Camilla were seen in the first carriage during the Royal Procession.

Camilla paired her flowing white dress with gloves and a lovely monochrome hat.

Charles and Camilla appeared to be listening closely during their conversation.

Charles tips his hat

Charles doffed his top hat to the crowd once again as he passed the grandstand.

Behind him, the Queen can be seen smiling, surrounded by other guests.

The King was seen stopping to greet several members of the public throughout the day.

Close-up of the royal couple

A close-up shot of Charles and Camilla captured the warm atmosphere of the day.

Camilla’s white ensemble was complemented by a flower and feather hat.

Both looked relaxed after a busy week of appearances.

End of a royal week at Ascot

Saturday will mark the final day of this year’s Royal Ascot.

Charles and Camilla have appeared each day and have entered several horses across the week.

While their luck on the track has been mixed, the royal family’s presence has drawn crowds each day.

The King's interaction with Sarah Ferguson on Friday, when he greeted her with a kiss on the hand, was another standout moment. The pair were seen catching up on the racecourse and chatting with Eugenie.

The Queen is expected to continue attending key events in the royal calendar, with the couple likely to take part in summer engagements in the weeks ahead.

