King Charles joined by nieces Zara and Eugenie at Royal Ascot

The pair were joined by Zara Tindall, who looked amazing in a blue suit.
Charles and Camilla were the only royals riding in the procession on Friday, sharing a carriage with Lord and Lady Cavendish of Furness.
See the best photos from day four of Royal Ascot.
Carriage procession
The King was captured doffing his top hat to the crowd as he and the Queen arrived in the parade ring.
Stylish mother and daughter
Princess Eugenie looked elegant in a taupe cropped top and a high-waisted white skirt with a matching hat as she appeared at Royal Ascot for the first time this year.
And Sarah, Duchess of York had her own fashion moment as she revived a Catherine Walker polka dot outfit first worn in 1991.
She teamed it with a black Jess Collett hat and an Ethan K handbag.
Perfect curtsy
Zara performed the perfect curtsy as she greeted her uncle, King Charles, in the parade ring.
A kiss for his niece
Charles greeted his niece, Princess Eugenie, with a kiss on the hand. Aww!
Lord & Lady Frederick Windsor
Sophie and her husband, Frederick, also joined the royals on day four.
The actress looked chic in a navy dress with white detailing on the cuffs and collar.
She finished her vintage-inspired look with a pop of red lipstick.
