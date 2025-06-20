Skip to main contentSkip to footer
King Charles and Queen Camilla brave the heat on day 4 of Royal Ascot
Subscribe
King Charles and Queen Camilla brave the heat on day 4 of Royal Ascot
King Charles III and Queen Camilla on day four of Royal Ascot © PA Images via Getty Images

King Charles joined by nieces Zara and Eugenie at Royal Ascot

The monarch shared warm exchanges with his relatives

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
Updated: 2 minutes ago
Share this:

The King and Queen stepped out for a fourth scorching hot day at Royal Ascot, where they were joined by Charles's nieces.

Princess Eugenie made her first appearance at the Berkshire racecourse this week, alongside her husband, Jack Brooksbank, and Eugenie's mother, Sarah, Duchess of York.

The pair were joined by Zara Tindall, who looked amazing in a blue suit.

Charles and Camilla were the only royals riding in the procession on Friday, sharing a carriage with Lord and Lady Cavendish of Furness.

See the best photos from day four of Royal Ascot.

1/5

Charles and Camilla in carriage on day four of Royal Ascot© Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Carriage procession

The King was captured doffing his top hat to the crowd as he and the Queen arrived in the parade ring.


2/5

Princess Eugenie and Sarah Ferguson laughing at Royal Ascot© Max Mumby

Stylish mother and daughter

Princess Eugenie looked elegant in a taupe cropped top and a high-waisted white skirt with a matching hat as she appeared at Royal Ascot for the first time this year.

And Sarah, Duchess of York had her own fashion moment as she revived a Catherine Walker polka dot outfit first worn in 1991. 

She teamed it with a black Jess Collett hat and an Ethan K handbag. 

3/5

Zara Tindall performs a curtsy as she greets King Charles III and Queen Camilla © Alamy Stock Photo

Perfect curtsy

Zara performed the perfect curtsy as she greeted her uncle, King Charles, in the parade ring.


4/5

King Charles III kisses the hand of Princess Eugenie© PA Images via Getty Images

A kiss for his niece

Charles greeted his niece, Princess Eugenie, with a kiss on the hand. Aww!

5/5

Sophie Winkleman and Lord Frederick Windsor© Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Lord & Lady Frederick Windsor

Sophie and her husband, Frederick, also joined the royals on day four.

The actress looked chic in a navy dress with white detailing on the cuffs and collar.

She finished her vintage-inspired look with a pop of red lipstick.

Join us for a Right Royal Podcast LIVE: Get your free tickets here.

LISTEN: The truth behind the Princess of Wales' absence at Ascot

BEHIND THE SCENES AT ROYAL ASCOT

Two women in colourful dresses and fascinators on the left and a smiling woman sitting at a table with lots of food on the right

Over on The HELLO Royal Club on Thursday, our Royal Clubbers were taken into the heart of Royal Ascot by none other than HELLO! chief content officer Sophie Vokes-Dudgeon and HELLO! Magazine editor Jessica Callan.

You can watch Sophie and Jessica's unforgettable day out by hopping over to The HELLO! Royal Club via the button below.

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Royalty
See more
Read More