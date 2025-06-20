King Charles joined by nieces Zara and Eugenie at Royal Ascot

The King and Queen stepped out for a fourth scorching hot day at Royal Ascot, where they were joined by Charles's nieces.

Princess Eugenie made her first appearance at the Berkshire racecourse this week, alongside her husband, Jack Brooksbank, and Eugenie's mother, Sarah, Duchess of York.

The pair were joined by Zara Tindall, who looked amazing in a blue suit.

Charles and Camilla were the only royals riding in the procession on Friday, sharing a carriage with Lord and Lady Cavendish of Furness.

See the best photos from day four of Royal Ascot.

1/ 5 © Chris Jackson/Getty Images Carriage procession The King was captured doffing his top hat to the crowd as he and the Queen arrived in the parade ring.



2/ 5 © Max Mumby Stylish mother and daughter Princess Eugenie looked elegant in a taupe cropped top and a high-waisted white skirt with a matching hat as she appeared at Royal Ascot for the first time this year. And Sarah, Duchess of York had her own fashion moment as she revived a Catherine Walker polka dot outfit first worn in 1991. She teamed it with a black Jess Collett hat and an Ethan K handbag.

3/ 5 © Alamy Stock Photo Perfect curtsy Zara performed the perfect curtsy as she greeted her uncle, King Charles, in the parade ring.



4/ 5 © PA Images via Getty Images A kiss for his niece Charles greeted his niece, Princess Eugenie, with a kiss on the hand. Aww!

5/ 5 © Chris Jackson/Getty Images Lord & Lady Frederick Windsor Sophie and her husband, Frederick, also joined the royals on day four. The actress looked chic in a navy dress with white detailing on the cuffs and collar. She finished her vintage-inspired look with a pop of red lipstick.

