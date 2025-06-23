Princess Kate's private family celebrations after sharing new photo

The Princess of Wales marked her husband Prince William's 43rd birthday on Saturday, but there was cause for more celebration on Monday, as Kate's father, Michael Middleton, turned 76.

The former British Airways flight dispatcher-turned-businessman has always been a quiet pillar of support for his three children – Kate, Pippa and James.

Michael has twice been a proud father-of-the-bride, walking Kate and Pippa down the aisles on their respective wedding days.

James also told The Times the values his parents instilled into them as children: "The thing my parents taught us all to be was honest," adding, "Being grounded and being honest was something instilled in us right from the start."

© Getty Images Proud Michael walking Kate down the aisle on her wedding day

Michael shares his children's love of sport, particularly tennis and rugby.

Back in 2017, during an appearance on BBC documentary, Sue Barker: Our Wimbledon, Kate shared some insightful anecdotes about her tennis-loving family - including one hilarious anecdote.

She recalled the moment her father tried to play it cool in front of the former British number one tennis player Tim Henman, telling broadcaster Sue: "My father is not going to appreciate this but we were walking past Tim Henman and we had just seen Sampras play. My dad said very coolly, 'Hi Pete'. I was mortified!"

Supportive parents

While Michael and Kate were both noticeably absent from Royal Ascot this year, the father-of-three is close to the Prince and Princess and their three children.

Carole and Michael appeared in family footage as Kate announced the end of her cancer treatment last September.

© Kensington Palace Michael playing cards with William and his grandchildren

At the Princess's Together at Christmas concert last December, Prince Louis dedicated his message to his grandparents as he placed it on the Kindness Tree outside Westminster Abbey.

The note read: "Thank you to granny and grandpa because they have played games with me."

© Getty Michael with Carole, James and Pippa after the royal wedding in 2011

Carole and Michael, who have just celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary, reside in the quiet village of Bucklebury, Berkshire, close to their youngest children, Pippa and James

The couple sold their party accessories company, Party Pieces, to entrepreneur James Sinclair in 2023. after it fell into administration. Carole had built the business from scratch at the family's home in 1987 when her children were young.

1/ 5 © Carole Middleton Father-daughter The Princess shared this sweet baby photograph in 2023 as she launched her Shaping Us campaign, captioning the image: "Faces are a baby's best toy." An infant Kate is seen holding onto her father's face in a snap taken by mother Carole in 1982.

2/ 5 Childhood memories Kate and Michael look like two peas in a pod in their checked shirts in another image from the Princess's childhood, which was shared to mark Father's Day in 2020.



3/ 5 © Getty Milestone moment It was one of Kate's biggest moments as a royal girlfriend as she proudly watched Prince William graduate from Sandhurst military academy in 2006, with her parents by her side.



4/ 5 © WPA Pool Father of the Bride Michael looked like the proudest father in the world when he walked his eldest daughter Kate down the aisle on her wedding day on 29 April 2011. The bride and the father-of-the-bride arrived at Westminster Abbey to huge cheers, and as they reached William at the altar, cameras captured the moment Michael helped to lift his daughter's veil.



5/ 5 © Getty Wimbledon Michael enjoyed a day out with his daughter at Wimbledon in 2021, and there were plenty of fun moments as they took in the action.



