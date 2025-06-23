Princess Kate's private family celebrations after sharing new photo

The Princess of Wales marked her husband Prince William's 43rd birthday on Saturday, but there was cause for more celebration on Monday, as Kate's father, Michael Middleton, turned 76.
The former British Airways flight dispatcher-turned-businessman has always been a quiet pillar of support for his three children – Kate, Pippa and James.
Michael has twice been a proud father-of-the-bride, walking Kate and Pippa down the aisles on their respective wedding days.
James also told The Times the values his parents instilled into them as children: "The thing my parents taught us all to be was honest," adding, "Being grounded and being honest was something instilled in us right from the start."
Michael shares his children's love of sport, particularly tennis and rugby.
Back in 2017, during an appearance on BBC documentary, Sue Barker: Our Wimbledon, Kate shared some insightful anecdotes about her tennis-loving family - including one hilarious anecdote.
She recalled the moment her father tried to play it cool in front of the former British number one tennis player Tim Henman, telling broadcaster Sue: "My father is not going to appreciate this but we were walking past Tim Henman and we had just seen Sampras play. My dad said very coolly, 'Hi Pete'. I was mortified!"
Supportive parents
While Michael and Kate were both noticeably absent from Royal Ascot this year, the father-of-three is close to the Prince and Princess and their three children.
Carole and Michael appeared in family footage as Kate announced the end of her cancer treatment last September.
At the Princess's Together at Christmas concert last December, Prince Louis dedicated his message to his grandparents as he placed it on the Kindness Tree outside Westminster Abbey.
The note read: "Thank you to granny and grandpa because they have played games with me."
Carole and Michael, who have just celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary, reside in the quiet village of Bucklebury, Berkshire, close to their youngest children, Pippa and James
The couple sold their party accessories company, Party Pieces, to entrepreneur James Sinclair in 2023. after it fell into administration. Carole had built the business from scratch at the family's home in 1987 when her children were young.