Prince William and Princess Kate mark double celebration on special day
The Prince and Princess of Wales© Getty Images

This is a weekend of celebrations for the Wales family as they celebrate Prince William’s birthday and Carole and Michael Middleton's milestone

Alessia Armenise
Writer
28 minutes ago
While Royal Ascot is in full swing, there is a lot more to celebrate in the Wales household.

Royal watchers have been missing Princess Kate at this year’s Royal Ascot, but while we would have loved to see her outfit choices for the event, she might be saving her energy for an even more joyous occasion.

As we all know, today marks Prince William’s 43rd birthday, but that’s not the only thing the couple will be busy celebrating this weekend.

The Prince’s parents-in-law, Carole and Michael Middleton, are celebrating their 45th wedding anniversary today, having married on this day in 1980.

The Middletons are well-known to be a very close-knit family. Princess Kate’s parents, as well as her siblings, Pippa and James, are often seen at royal events, and they are believed to spend a lot of time with the couple and their three children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, seven. 

Carole Middleton, 70, has been spotted at Ascot, accompanied by her daughter-in-law, Alizée Thevénet, wearing the 'Two Tone Lace-Blend Midi Dress' from ME+EM – a lacy butter-yellow dress, which is part of the brand's current season and costs £325.

Alizee Thevenet and Carole Middleton in dresses and hats© Getty
Alizee Thevenet and Carole Middleton attended day two of Royal Ascot

While her daughter, the Princess of Wales, missed the event, Carole spent the day with Prince William, James Middleton’s wife Alizée, and the royal inner circle. 

Her husband, Michael, 75, also skipped the race, but the mother of three seemed to be in good spirits and was even spotted blowing a kiss to someone she knew in the crowd.

It is not known what the couple has planned to celebrate this milestone, but surely something has been organised to mark the occasion as a family. It’s not every day that one celebrates 45 years of marriage, after all. 

The event coincides with Prince William’s birthday, so we expect a double-celebration might be on the cards. 

prince william with four puppies© Princess of Wales
Prince William with Orla's puppies

To mark the future King’s birthday, the royal couple’s official account on Instagram shared a sweet picture taken by the Princess of Wales earlier this month. 

The image shows Prince William dressed in casual clothes while playing with puppies that the family’s black cocker spaniel, Orla, had in May, and it was captioned, "Happy birthday! Love C, G, C, L, Orla and the puppies!".

Royal fans swooned over the cute picture. One wrote, "Happy birthday and thank you for sharing a photo of the puppies", while another chimed, "This is the absolute cutest! May you have a fantastic birthday with all those who love you best."

The official Royal Family’s X account also marked the event with a picture of the King’s first son, captioned, "Happy Birthday to The Prince of Wales!".

This is going to be a busy but lovely weekend for the Royal Family!

