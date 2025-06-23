Royal family LIVE: Princess Anne steps out after Royal Ascot excitement

Good morning, royal fans. After the action-packed excitement of Royal Ascot last week - which featured not one, but five different appearances from King Charles and Queen Camilla, plus Princess Kate pulling out at the last minute - we're in for a quieter day today

As the royals recuperate from their race-going antics, hardworking Princess Anne is wasting no time getting out and about again. It's no surprise she racks up the highest number of engagements, year after year.

The Princess Royal is set to attend the Security Institute Day at Girlguiding Leicestershire as part of her role as Royal Patron.

