Princess Eugenie's discreet overseas trip after Royal Ascot date with Jack Brooksbank revealed

It was back to business for Princess Eugenie after a double appearance at Royal Ascot last week.

The royal, 35, flew to Switzerland on Sunday for the art fair, Art Basel in Basel.

Eugenie, who is a director at art gallery Hauser & Wirth, shared some highlights from her time at the exhibition, including pictures of sculptures, ceramics and paintings.

One clip posted on her Instagram Stories saw the Princess wearing a linen waistcoat and trousers with sunglasses on top of her head, as she recorded a Christmas tree spinning around with broken baubles and glitter on the floor.

"Art Basel 2025!!" Eugenie captioned the post.

Galleries across the city showcase an array of different works by established and emerging artists.

Like her uncle King Charles, Eugenie has long shared a passion for art, having graduated with a 2:1 degree in English Literature and Art History from Newcastle University in 2012.

After university, Eugenie relocated to New York in 2013 to work for online auction gallery Paddle8 before moving back to London in 2015 to work for Hauser & Wirth.

Royal Ascot

For her first appearance at Royal Ascot on Friday, Eugenie looked elegant in a taupe cropped top, first worn for Trooping the Colour in 2015, with a white high-waisted midi skirt.

She teamed it with a white white-brimmed hat from Emily London with a top-handle bag from Spanish label, M2MALLETIER, and mushroom-shaped earrings from Sophie Lis.

On Saturday, Eugenie wowed in a red midi dress from Whistles with a matching pillbox hat from Emily London, keeping her neutral accessories from her first look.

She and husband, Jack Brooksbank, rode in the carriage procession alongside racehorse trainer Ed Walker and his wife, Camilla, on Saturday.

Eugenie and Jack, who married in 2018, share two sons, August, four, and Ernest, two.

The family split their time between their Kensington Palace home, Ivy Cottage, and their abode in Portugal, where Jack works for property developers, Discovery Land Company.

