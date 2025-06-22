Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Zara Tindall's heartwarming moment with cousin Princess Eugenie we almost missed
Subscribe
Zara Tindall's heartwarming moment with cousin Princess Eugenie we almost missed
zara tindall and princess eugenie smiling at cheltenham festival© Getty Images

Zara Tindall's heartwarming moment with cousin Princess Eugenie we almost missed

The cousins attended Royal Ascot this summer

Phoebe Tatham
News and Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The royals were out in full force this week as they gathered for one of the biggest events in the calendar - Royal Ascot.

King Charles and Queen Camilla were joined by various family members throughout the week, including the likes of the Prince of Wales, Princess Anne, Duchess Sophie and Princess Beatrice

On Friday, Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall stepped out to attend the horse racing in Berkshire where they were accompanied by the likes of Sarah, Duchess of York, and Eugenie's husband, Jack Brooksbank

zara tindall and princess eugenie sharing hug at ascot© Getty Images
The royal cousins shared a wholesome hug during the sporting event

Amid the flurry of sporting action, photographs from the event showed several members of the royal family sweetly interacting with one another. Chief among them were royal cousins Zara and Eugenie who were captured sharing a very wholesome exchange as they mingled with fellow guests.

eugenie and zara chatting at royal ascot© Getty Images
Eugenie and Zara enjoyed an animated discussion at Royal Ascot

In a tender display of affection, Princess Anne's daughter was shown excitedly hugging her cousin Eugenie, with the duo also greeting one another with a kiss on the cheek.

Later on, the pair also appeared to share a very lively exchange that prompted Zara to pull a series of surprised and delighted expressions. If only we knew what they were talking about!

zara tindall in blue trouser suit at royal ascot© Getty Images
Princess Anne's daughter looked beautiful in blue

As ever, the pair looked picture-perfect for the summer outing. Zara, 44, rocked a sky blue trouser suit from Veronica Beard, while Eugenie, 35, opted for a voluminous A-line skirt in white, which she teamed with a coffee-hued crop top.

Zara and Eugenie's close bond

Zara is extremely close to her cousins Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice. Over the years, they've attended countless events together, including the annual Easter Mattins service, family weddings and the Christmas Day church service.

Eugenie and Zara wearing burgundy outfits at Cheltenham© Getty Images
Eugenie and Zara at Cheltenham Festival in March this year

Beyond this, Princess Eugenie was also present when Zara took part in the London 2012 Olympics. During the team equestrian competition, the mother-of-two was shown proudly cheering in the stands next to Princess Beatrice and Princess Kate, as well as her cousins William and Harry.

Eugenie's tender moment with King Charles

eugenie with one hand on uncle king charles's arm at royal ascot© Getty Images
Eugenie and Jack spoke to King Charles on day four of Royal Ascot

In another blink-and-you-miss-it Royal Ascot moment, Eugenie was also photographed sharing a tender moment with her uncle, King Charles. During a joint conversation with Eugenie's husband Jack, Sarah Ferguson's daughter was shown lovingly placing her left hand on the monarch's arm - how sweet!

LISTEN: All about this year's Trooping the Colour

Join us for a Right Royal Podcast LIVE: Get your free tickets here.

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Royalty
See more
Read More