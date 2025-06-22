Princess Eugenie pushes boundaries with vampy black eyeshadow at Royal Ascot

Princess Eugenie put together a standout look for the final day of Royal Ascot 2025 – and wore one of her most daring makeup looks.

The daughter of the Duke and Duchess of York, 35, stole the spotlight with her black smokey eye – a highly unexpected look from the royal who normally favours a more natural aesthetic.

Eugenie wore a dark eyeshadow blended across her eyelids with a deep black shade on the lashline.

© Getty Princess Eugenie rocked a dark smokey eye

A pair of false lashes added to the sense of drama and she also wore a dark eyeshadow blended under her eyes too.

© Getty Princess Eugenie before the trophy presentation following the Hardwicke Stakes during day five of Royal Ascot

Usually a fan of a 'your-lips-but-better' lipstick shade, Eugenie switched it up, rounding off her makeup look with a 90s brown lipstick.

Her stellar fashion moment

Eugenie's bold makeup look was used as an accessory to her red Whistles gown with a keyhole neckline and A-line silhouette.

© Getty Images Princess Eugenie wowed in red at Royal Ascot

The royals' dress was paired with the 'Newmarket Pillbox' hat in red by Emmy London and she rocked nude accessories – the 'Deveuve Bow Tie 85' pumps by Aquazzura and the 'Amor Fati Beige Leather Shoulder Bag' by Spanish label, M2MALLETIER.

Eugenie's Ascot 2025 style file

The cousin of the Prince of Wales was also present on day four of Royal Ascot 2025. Eugenie, who shares sons August and Ernest with her husband Jack Brooksbank, opted for a more understated look, styled around a simple white midi skirt and cropped beige top.

© PA Images via Getty Images Princess Eugenie wore beige and white on Friday

Elevating her outfit was an array of lovely accessories. Her 'Mounia' hat by Emily London was the most captivating piece, adding structure and a certain vintage appeal to the look.

© PA Images via Getty Images Princess Eugenie curtsied to Queen Camilla

She carried the same M2MALLETIER bag and wore the same Aquazzura pumps as day five ,but also added a whimsical pair of gold mushroom-shaped earrings by Sophie Lis, which featured small diamonds and retail for £515.

Princess Kate's Ascot wardrobe © Shutterstock It's Royal Ascot week and over on The HELLO! Royal Club, royal shopper Leanne teamed up with Samantha from the hugely popular Instagram account Royal Fashion Daily (formerly the Royal Fashion Police) to look back on Princess Kate’s Ascot wardrobe and offer some predictions on what the fashionable royal might opt for this week. ENTER KATE'S ASCOT WARDROBE HERE

A family affair

The princess was joined on day four by not only her husband, but also her mother, Sarah Ferguson, and cousin Zara Tindall.

© Chris Jackson/Getty Images Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York attended day four of Royal Ascot

Sarah wore a dress she has owned since 1986 with Chanel capped-toe pumps while Zara swapped out her swishy dresses for a structured suit.

© Getty Images The royal cousins shared a wholesome hug during the sporting event

DISCOVER: Princess Eugenie shares fun and sweet moment with husband at Royal Ascot

The pale blue number was by Veronica Beard and was paired nicely with a Jenny Roberts hat.