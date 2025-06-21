Princess Eugenie shares fun and sweet moment with husband at Royal Ascot

Princess Eugenie was the undisputed protagonist of this year’s Royal Ascot and continues to provide royal watchers with some much-needed entertainment.

The mum-of-two was joined by her husband Jack Brooksbank today when she arrived in Ascot in a carriage as part of the Royal parade.

Eugenie was, surprisingly, one of the few royals in attendance on this last day of races.

People were hoping to get a glimpse of the Princess of Wales, Prince William and the Wales children, but the family decided to take a step back and spend the day celebrating the future King’s 43rd birthday.

There is also another reason to gather in the Middleton household, as Carole and Michael, Princess Kate’s parents, celebrate 45 years of marriage today.

This event is likely the reason Carole Middleton, who was present on the first day of Royal Ascot, where she arrived with her daughter-in-law, Alizée Thevénet, was notably absent today.

© Getty Alizee Thevenet and Carole Middleton attended day two of Royal Ascot

Other notable absences included Princess Beatrice, Princess Anne, and Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, who are usually in attendance at the event but were unable to be present today.

During the race, while in their box, Eugenie and her husband of seven years shared a sweet moment. In what seemed like a display of happiness to celebrate their favourite horse’s success, the couple was spotted exchanging a high-five while beaming at each other.

King Charles’s niece has made many headlines this weekend thanks to her faultless choice of outfits.

© Max Mumby Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank celebrate as they watch the racing on day 5 of Royal Ascot

Today, Eugenie was wearing a simple yet elegant long red dress, which she accessorised with a fascinator of the same colour and a pair of beige Aquazzura pumps with a bow on the back.

For the first day of the race, the Princess picked a more unconventional choice for such an event. She wore a fabulously tailored two-piece consisting of a high-waisted white skirt and a coffee-coloured crop top.

To complete the look, she wore the same Aquazzura heels she wore today and one of her favourite and most used accessories, a beige leather M2Malletier crossbody bag that she has worn many times before, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding at Windsor Castle in 2018.

© James Whatling Princess Eugenie at Ascot

Eugenie and her husband have always appeared as a united couple, and the Princess often shares some glimpses into her family life on Instagram, including her husband and her two boys.

For Jack’s birthday in May, the Duke and Duchess of York’s daughter took to Instagram to share her appreciation for her partner. She posted a few sweet images, captioning them with a lovely “Happy Birthday to my hero. Gosh it's been 14 years and every birthday gets better as our family grows. Best Dada ever and the best memories with so many more to come.”