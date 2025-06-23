Exclusive: Why Alizee Thevenet could be Princess Kate's secret support when she becomes Queen

Royal Ascot delivered another year of dazzling fashion, thrilling races, and, of course, captivating glimpses of the royal family. This past week's event was no exception, providing a truly heartwarming insight into the increasingly close bond between the Princess of Wales' mother, Carole Middleton, and her daughter-in-law, Alizee Thevenet.

Their warm connection has sparked intriguing questions about the quiet strength Alizee might offer to the Princess as she prepares for her future role as Queen.

HELLO! caught up with Dr. Arthur Cassidy, Royal Commentator & Celebrity Psychologist as well as a Chartered member of the British Psychological Society, who offered exclusive insights into the profound bond between the two women.

© Getty Alizee Thevenet and Carole Middleton during day two of Royal Ascot

"As psychologists, we know that first impressions play a highly significant special role in bonding to each other, in particular a mother and her daughter-in-law," Dr Cassidy explained to HELLO.

As Dr Cassidy observes, the process of a son welcoming his soulmate and lifelong partner into the family, such as James did, is "based largely on first impressions" - the crucial first stage of acceptance.

He noted that, "these first impressions are always uppermost in Carole's self-presentation at various royal and other family events. She is always elegant and chic with a hint of mild sophistication, and the first impression made is a significant influence on how she interacts with Alizee, shaping the foundation of future high-profile and family gatherings."

© Getty Alizee is married to Kate's brother James Middleton

From her body language, Dr Cassidy observes "an expression of positivity and optimism about how she and also Michael, besides Catherine, Pippa and James, will help facilitate Alizee into a new era of family cohesion and happiness.

"Carole consistently demonstrates flexibility and adaptability as a core personality trait, this being essential she leads the family into the development of trust, liking and emotional resilience."

LISTEN: The truth behind the Princess of Wales' absence at Ascot

As Carole and Alizee watched the races from the box, Dr Cassidy noted how Alizee's facial gestures were "a natural warmth of expression with a lowered eye gaze focused on the activities below.

"The eye gaze shows interest and is fully congruent with her bright, wide smile. This is accentuated by her strong neck and posture."

© Getty The Princess of Wales at the Order of the Garter service last week

He added that the "downward eye dip on most occasions shows deference to an accompanying person, in this case, Carole. Alizee understands the commonality and reciprocity of two business heads in a potential synchrony. Acting like this can put Alizee in a real position of emotional strength."

Intriguingly, Dr. Cassidy suggests that Alizee "potentially she can learn the rudiments of negotiating her pathway into the Middleton family and hopefully becoming a source of strength, hope and optimism to our future Queen Princess Kate."

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information. JOIN THE CLUB

Reflecting on the balcony picture, Dr. Cassidy also points out a poignant detail in Carole's expression; a "semi-closed lip smile, or a turned away smile shows a concealing gesture as in my opinion she is possibly thinking of daughter Princess Kate's absence".

He concluded that Carole knows that Kate's recovery is gradual and cannot be rushed, and understands the "emotional sensitivities and vulnerabilities involved".