Carole Middleton blows kiss in unguarded moment caught on camera at Royal Ascot

Royal Ascot is renowned for its fashion, thrilling races, and, of course, glimpses of the royal family. And Day Two of the annual event delivered all that and more, including an unguarded moment from the Princess of Wales' mother, Carole Middleton, that was beautifully caught on camera.

Amidst the formality and excitement of the day, Carole was spotted on camera blowing a sweet kiss to someone she knew.

Although it's not known who the intended recipient was, the Middleton matriarch was joined by her daughter-in-law Alizee Thevenet and later on by her son-in-law Prince William and King Charles.

© Getty Carole Middleton was seen blowing a kiss

The mother-of-three looked lovely in butter yellow, sporting a beautiful lace dress for the occasion, which was by royal favourite brand ME+EM. Carole wore the brand's 'Two Tone Lace-Blend Midi Dress', which is part of the brand's current season and costs £325.

The website says of the intricately laced style: "Combining opaque and sheer finishes, this midi dress is made from lace with a peach sorbet base and yellow cord-embroidered trims.

"The body is lined with a peach underlayer for an appropriate amount of coverage and added outfit-building ease with other pieces across our collection in the same shade."

© Getty Carole Middleton on day two of Royal Ascot

The 70-year-old was at Royal Ascot despite her daughter Kate missing the event and was photographed making her way through the racegoers with her daughter-in-law Alizee around the time it was announced the Princess would not be attending.

Racegoers had been hoping to see Kate as Prince William was named as one of the figures awarding race prizes during the second day of the meeting. She was named in the list of guests joining the King and Queen in the traditional carriage procession.

© PA Images via Getty Images The 70-year-old was joined by Alizee Thevenet

But the list was quickly amended, removing Kate's name after Kensington Palace confirmed she would not be attending.

It is understood Kate is trying to find the right balance as she fully returns to public-facing engagements that have featured an element of flexibility since her cancer diagnosis.

Kate, 43, was said to be disappointed at not attending the famous social and sporting occasion in Berkshire with her husband and the King and Queen.