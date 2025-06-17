Exclusive: 'Mischievous' Prince Louis's 'genuine' connection with grandpa King Charles

This year's Trooping the Colour once again showed the undeniably heartwarming connection between King Charles and his second grandson, Prince Louis.

Beyond the seven-year-old royal's usual charming antics, a leading body language expert has revealed the subtle, powerful gestures that prove their "heartfelt love" and unique bond.

Arthur Cassidy, a Chartered member of the British Psychological Society, analysed the royal family's interactions on the Buckingham Palace balcony, particularly the affectionate rapport between grandfather and grandson.

© Getty Prince Louis mimicked his grandfather King Charles at Trooping the Colour

"Prince Louis yesterday is the fun-loving extrovert and loves the limelight, and why not," Dr Cassidy exclusively told HELLO!. "He has a natural ability to be a little mischievous, and a potential royal prankster in royal gatherings with his self-confidence and how he uses imitation of the royal wave by King Charles."

Louis's boundless energy and personality were evident in his facial expressions, showing "childhood confidence and awareness of his being the centre of attention."

Dr Cassidy pointed out his "drop jaw smile," where "the lower jaw is simply dropped down to give the impression of playfulness and mimicry."

© Getty Queen Camilla, King Charles, Prince Louis, Prince William, Prince George, the Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte on the balcony at Buckingham Palace

That "little gap tooth grin is a much-loved endearing feature in his self-presentation and is seen as a positive aspect congruent with his comic personality."

The royal family's balcony appearance sent a clear and reassuring message, according to Dr Cassidy. He stated that King Charles is confidently guiding the monarchy into a new era, and it all stems from the royal wave. "Hands have always played a crucial role in human communication," he explained.

Trooping the Colour © Samir Hussein/WireImage What is it? Trooping the Colour is a military ceremony performed by regiments of the British Army to celebrate the official birthday of the British sovereign. While Charles' actual birthday is 14 November, official celebrations always take place in June. When is it held? In 2025, it is scheduled for Saturday 14 June. Where is it held? Central London, with the procession route travelling from Buckingham Palace to Horse Guards Parade, along The Mall, and back again. Who attends? King Charles III (in recent years, he has participated on horseback).

Household Division: including the Foot Guards and Household Cavalry.

Senior royals, such as the Princess Royal and the Prince of Wales often ride on horseback or appear on the palace balcony - like the Princess of Wales Why is it called Trooping the Colour? One regiment's colours (flag) are "trooped" (carried) before the monarch. The event ends with an RAF flypast over Buckingham Palace, viewed by the royal gamily from the balcony. Historical roots: It dates back to the 17th century and became an annual event to mark the sovereign’s official birthday under King George III in the 18th century. Official celebrations to mark the sovereigns' birthday have often been held on a day other than their actual birthday, particularly when the day has not fallen on a day in the summer. Where can I watch it? The ceremony is broadcast live by the BBC and covered globally.

"They're more closely connected to the brain than other body parts, and throughout history, an open raised palm has symbolised truth, loyalty, and humility. That's the real meaning behind the traditional royal wave."

This gesture took on added significance when it was mirrored by young Prince Louis. "You can see how attentively he mimics his grandfather's wave," Dr Cassidy noted.

"This kind of imitation is a key part of how children learn body language. Prince Louis is picking up subtle, meaningful gestures that will become part of who he is as he grows."

More than just a cute moment, the mirroring reflected something deeper - a strong emotional bond between grandfather and grandson. "It's a beautiful example of empathy and genuine affection," Dr Cassidy added. "Their connection is clear, and this shared gesture only strengthens it."