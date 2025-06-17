Exclusive: 'Mischievous' Prince Louis's 'genuine' connection with grandpa King Charles

This year's Trooping the Colour once again showed the undeniably heartwarming connection between King Charles and his second grandson, Prince Louis.
Beyond the seven-year-old royal's usual charming antics, a leading body language expert has revealed the subtle, powerful gestures that prove their "heartfelt love" and unique bond.
Arthur Cassidy, a Chartered member of the British Psychological Society, analysed the royal family's interactions on the Buckingham Palace balcony, particularly the affectionate rapport between grandfather and grandson.
"Prince Louis yesterday is the fun-loving extrovert and loves the limelight, and why not," Dr Cassidy exclusively told HELLO!. "He has a natural ability to be a little mischievous, and a potential royal prankster in royal gatherings with his self-confidence and how he uses imitation of the royal wave by King Charles."
Louis's boundless energy and personality were evident in his facial expressions, showing "childhood confidence and awareness of his being the centre of attention."
Dr Cassidy pointed out his "drop jaw smile," where "the lower jaw is simply dropped down to give the impression of playfulness and mimicry."
That "little gap tooth grin is a much-loved endearing feature in his self-presentation and is seen as a positive aspect congruent with his comic personality."
The royal family's balcony appearance sent a clear and reassuring message, according to Dr Cassidy. He stated that King Charles is confidently guiding the monarchy into a new era, and it all stems from the royal wave. "Hands have always played a crucial role in human communication," he explained.
"They're more closely connected to the brain than other body parts, and throughout history, an open raised palm has symbolised truth, loyalty, and humility. That's the real meaning behind the traditional royal wave."
This gesture took on added significance when it was mirrored by young Prince Louis. "You can see how attentively he mimics his grandfather's wave," Dr Cassidy noted.
"This kind of imitation is a key part of how children learn body language. Prince Louis is picking up subtle, meaningful gestures that will become part of who he is as he grows."
More than just a cute moment, the mirroring reflected something deeper - a strong emotional bond between grandfather and grandson. "It's a beautiful example of empathy and genuine affection," Dr Cassidy added. "Their connection is clear, and this shared gesture only strengthens it."