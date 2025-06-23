The surprising 600-year-old rule change Prince William might make when he becomes King

Welcome back to another episode of A Right Royal Podcast with hosts Andrea Caamano and Emmy Griffiths, who are back with HELLO!'s Royal Editor Emily Nash alongside this week's guest, The Telegraph's Hannah Furness, to discuss the latest goings-on in the Royal Family.

During the episode, the group looked back at some of the biggest royal events from the last few weeks, and discussed how one traditional ceremony in particular could be axed one day – especially when Prince William becomes King of England.

Garter Day is a tradition that originates from almost 700 years ago, in 1348, established by King Edward III. The Order of the Garter is the oldest Order of Chivalry in Britain and includes the King, who is Sovereign of the Garter, the Queen, several members of the Royal Family, as well as up to 24 Companions.

However, the podcast chat discussed whether William will continue the tradition when he eventually takes over. Emily explained: "They wear these incredible velvet and ermine robes and feathered caps. There's quite a lot of pomp and pageantry… It's quite a jolly day out!"

LISTEN: Ascot appearances and quirky twerking

Speaking about William's thoughts on the tradition, Emily continued: "I would say [William] is less comfortable with that degree of pomp and pageantry."

Hannah added: "I think by instinct he is very savvy about what the monarchy is going to look like in the modern world and probably views things like these very traditional ceremonies through the lens of, 'What does his generation think about it, what do the next generation think about it?'"

© Getty Images King Charles and Prince William at a Garter Day service

She continued: "But he is also a member of the Royal Family and if you believe in the monarchy, these things are the heart of the monarchy." Listen or watch the whole chat above!

Tune into the episode, where the team also discusses Trooping the Colour and whether the balcony should revert to including extended family members, and why Princess Catherine's last-minute absence at Royal Ascot shouldn't be a cause for concern. Then, we crossed the pond for an update on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, enjoy!