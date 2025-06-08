Do Kate and Meghan have access to Princess Diana's 'famous five dresses'? Exclusives

In the latest episode of A Right Royal Podcast, hosts Andrea Caamano, Emmy Griffiths, and our Royal Editor Emily Nash headed to the Peninsula for a sneak peek at the auction 'Princess Diana's Elegance & a Royal Collection', which includes several sketches of the 'famous five' dresses from designer Jacques Azagury.

The five dresses were all designed by Jacques for Princess Diana. He created 'twin' versions of each gown, with one set of the collection showcased in the Princess Diana Museum. The dress set includes the 'Swan Lake' dress, the black Chantilly birthday dress, the long black Georgette dress, The Venice Dress, and the Washington Dress.

HELLO! understands that the original gowns have been split between Diana's two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, which begs the question: will we see Princess Catherine and the Duchess of Sussex in the beautiful dresses any time soon?

We can safely say that the royals will most like never wear any of Diana's iconic outfits from the collection, and given that they are privately owned, it would suggest that the clothes are being kept in pristine condition or in an archive by the royal brothers.

Jacques did open up about whether the royals ever bid in one of the auctions for Diana's items, saying: "I would expect that they are tempted and expect they have representatives who buy on their behalf. And that's understandable… Of course, they would love to own some of these and preserve them and for their own memories."

© Tim Graham Photo Library via Get Diana, Princess of Wales in a ice blue beaded evening shift dress by Jacques Azagury

