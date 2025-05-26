Princess Ingrid Alexandra to separate from her family as she makes major move – details

Princess Ingrid Alexandra will soon be separating from her family as the Norwegian royal confirmed that she will be heading to Sydney for her studies.

The 21-year-old is due to move to Australia in August 2025, where she will study for three years. It's been confirmed that Ingrid Alexandra will be staying on the campus throughout her university years and is pursuing a degree in international relations and political economy.

Ingrid Alexandra will be following in her mother, Crown Princess Mette-Marit's footsteps, as the mother-of-three studied in the country for six months. During her education, Mette-Marit took part in an exchange programme, where she attended Wangaratta High School in North East Victoria.

© NTB/AFP via Getty Images Ingrid Alexandra recently completed her mandatory military service

The royal's move comes after she completed 15 months of military service, serving in the Engineer Battalion in Brigade North, where she was a gunner on a CV90 assault engineer armoured vehicle.

People in Norway are mandated to complete a year of military service, although Ingrid Alexandra and others in her class extended their stint for a further three months.

Royals studying abroad

It's not uncommon for European royals to study abroad during their youth. Over the weekend, Spain's Infanta Sofia graduated from UWC Atlantic College in Wales.

Sofia's older sister, Princess Leonor, also studied at the institution, although she was absent from her sister's graduation as she was taking part in naval exercises.

© Getty Images Sofia recently graduated from UWC Atlantic College in Wales

Other royal alumni from the college include Belgium's Princess Elisabeth, King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and his daughter Princess Alexia.

Willem-Alexander's daughter, Princess Catharina-Amalia, was forced to complete her university studies in Madrid following threats against her. Following the conclusion of her studies in the Spanish city, Catharina-Amalia donated tulip bulbs to allow for a small tulip garden to be grown.

© Albert Nieboer/Action Press/Shutterstock Elisabeth's American studies are under threat

Princess Elisabeth of Belgium, meanwhile, is currently studying at Harvard University in the United States. However, President Donald Trump has recently attempted to stifle the institution's admission of foreign students.

The palace's head of communications, Xavier Baert, said: "We are looking into the situation, to see what kind of impact this decision might have on the princess, or not. It's too early to say right now. And we'll have to see what happens next [school] year."