Prince William and Princess Kate's 'dangerous' outing without security - details

The Prince and Princess of Wales have personal protection officers to keep an eye on them at all times during their public engagements.

But it's now been revealed that Prince William and Kate requested to forgo their security detail when they visited a homeless children's shelter on one of their overseas tours.

Sanja Roy, co-founder of the Salaam Baalak Trust, took the royal couple to meet children at its centre in New Delhi railway station in India during their tour of India and Bhutan in 2016.

"When William and Catherine came to see this project, [representatives] called saying, 'They’re happy to come without security,'" Sanja told The Daily Mail's Richard Eden.

© Getty Images William and Kate opted to visit the contact centre without security

He continued: "I tried to dissuade them, saying, 'No can do – it's too dangerous. Just don't come.' But Will and Kate said, 'No, we really want to.'"

Sanja's concerns were partly due to a previous visit by British VIPs.

© Getty Images William and Kate playing a game of carrom with the children

"We'd had Tony and Cherie Blair come before, they did this whole thing with our street kids," he explained. "It was just a circus. I didn't want a circus for the kids. The Press came. It was just not nice. But here, William and Catherine, they were so wonderfully respectful."

A look back

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, as they were known at the time, met some of the poorest and most vulnerable children during their visit to New Delhi train station nine years ago.

They joined an art lesson and played games with the youngsters helped by the contact centre.

© Getty Images Kate wore a maxi dress from the high street

Kate chose to wear a £50 red patterned maxi dress from high street retailer, Glamorous, with pointed flats and Accessorize filigree earrings for the visit.

During their week-long visit, William and Kate visited the Taj Mahal, attended a Bollywood gala and played cricket with children.

© Getty The couple visited the Taj Mahal on April 16, 2016

In Bhutan, they also hiked up to the Tiger's Nest monastery, tried their hands at archery and met with King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema.

© Getty Kate was in hysterics as she tried archery

Just a few months later, they embarked on their first tour as a family-of-four to Canada with their eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

William and Kate's youngest child, Prince Louis, seven, is yet to accompany his parents on an overseas tour.

