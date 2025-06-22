Prince William and Princess Kate's heartfelt gesture following sad death

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince William and Kate Middleton's heartfelt gesture following sad death
Kate Middleton in a maroon outfit with Prince William© Getty Images

The Prince and Princess of Wales were close with Liz Hatton

Matthew Moore
Senior Evening Writer
2 minutes ago
The Prince and Princess of Wales have left a heartfelt gift for the family of Liz Hatton, the teenage photographer who sadly died from cancer last year.

In an interview with People, Liz's mum, Vicky Robayna, revealed that the royal couple gifted the family the Ice N Roses Early Rose. The flower's blooming date will be incredibly meaningful for the family, as it's due to flower around the anniversary of Liz's death from a rare form of blood cancer.

Speaking to the publication around her daughter's relationship with the royal couple, Vicky shared: "Liz always said they were two of the most genuine people she ever met, and I think they were just so kind and so down to earth. They were very good with both the children.

"Liz would have said that her favourite part of the whole experience was the way they were with Mateo [Liz's younger brother]. He was really shy and they had him chatting away at the end. She really loved them for that."

Kate Middleton hugging Liz Hatton© Kensington Palace
Kate met Liz Hatton at Windsor Castle

She added: "It felt like walking into an extended family and having arms wrapped around you."

Meeting Liz

William and Kate met Liz in October 2024 when the aspiring photographer was invited to take photos of the investitures happening at Windsor Castle at the time.

Through a friend in an air ambulance charity, William became aware of Liz's story and invited her to take the photos. Kate, who had been diagnosed with cancer earlier in the year, embraced Liz when the pair met each other.

Liz Hatton holding a photograph© Shane Anthony Sinclair
Liz held a photography exhibition before her death

Following the meeting, the Prince and Princess tweeted: "A pleasure to meet with Liz at Windsor today. A talented young photographer whose creativity and strength has inspired us both. Thank you for sharing your photos and story with us. W&C."

Liz sadly passed away a month later, with the Prince and Princess paying tribute to the late teenager. 

The Princess of Wales shaking Mateo's hand© Alamy Stock Photo
The royals have remained in touch with Liz's family

"We are so sorry to hear that Liz Hatton has sadly passed away," they wrote on social media. "It was an honour to have met such a brave and humble young woman. Our thoughts and prayers are with Liz's parents Vicky and Aaron and her brother Mateo at this unimaginably difficult time. W & C."

The royal couple remained in touch with the family and invited them to Kate's annual carol service in December.

WATCH: Princess Kate shows softer side in touching footage

