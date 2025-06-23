Princess Lilibet's red hair is so vibrant in new footage with mum Meghan Markle

The Duchess of Sussex has shared a new behind-the-scenes clip featuring her daughter, Princess Lilibet.

The wholesome footage, which was shared to Instagram on Monday, showed Meghan Markle creating content for her lifestyle brand, As Ever. Snippets showed the former Suits actress picking fruit from her orchard, preparing a delicious spread, tending to her beehives and making jam.

Elsewhere, she also included a brief video of herself foraging with her daughter Lilibet, four. The pair were seen crossing a curved wooden bridge where they paused to admire a rocky stream below.

Armed with a large wicker basket, Meghan, 43, was seen sweetly bonding with her daughter Lilibet who looked adorable in a bright pink outfit. While the youngster's face was concealed from view, Lilibet's vivid red hair stole the spotlight.

© Instagram Princess Lilibet Diana has vibrant red hair like her father, Prince Harry

Renowned for her 'quiet luxury' wardrobe, Prince Harry's wife looked chic alongside her daughter, wearing a pair of black shorts, an oversized white shirt and a pair of wellington boots. For a touch of glamour, she rounded off her look with a wide-brim straw hat which she wore slung over her back.

In her caption, the mother-of-two wrote: "A little behind the scenes of @aseverofficial Hope you enjoy your treats when they arrive this week!"

© Getty Images The former Suits actress launched her brand, As Ever, earlier this year

Meghan launched her brand earlier this year alongside her Netflix series titled, With Love, Meghan. Her initial products, including jam, crepe mix and shortbread cookie mix, sold out within an hour when they first dropped.

© NETFLIX Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in With Love, Meghan

She's since restocked some of her best-selling products, and has introduced a brand-new rosé wine which will drop on 1 July. "With soft notes of stone fruit, gentle minerality and a lasting finish, this bespoke blend is launching just in time for summer entertaining," a description for the rosé reads.

In her recent podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, Meghan hinted that As Ever's direction would defy traditional marketing tactics often seen in luxury circles, including the now-commonplace "scarcity drop" approach.

"I want to move away from that scarcity mentality," she explained. "I don't want you to eat that jam once every six months. I want that to be on your shelf all the time."

LISTEN: The truth behind the Princess of Wales' absence at Ascot

Join us for a Right Royal Podcast LIVE: Get your free tickets here.