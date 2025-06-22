Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meghan Markle reveals surprising plans on Princess Diana's birthday
Princess Diana and Meghan Markle wearing beige© Getty

The mother of Meghan's husband Prince Harry would have been 64 on July 1

Faye James
Senior Editor
2 minutes ago
Meghan Markle is continuing to make bold moves as she marked what would have been Princess Diana's birthday with a meaningful announcement of her own.

On July 1st, the Duchess of Sussex quietly revealed a fresh launch date for her sold-out lifestyle brand, As Ever, surprising fans with the news that the next drop of her highly coveted Napa Valley Rosé will go live on none other than what would have been Diana’s 64th birthday.

The announcement, shared via the official As Ever Instagram account, came with a sun-drenched image of a bottle of the wine elegantly styled poolside, flanked by two glasses and ripe apricots. 

On July 1st, the Duchess of Sussex quietly revealed a fresh launch date for her sold-out lifestyle brand,© Instagram
On July 1st, the Duchess of Sussex quietly revealed a fresh launch date for her sold-out lifestyle brand,

The caption read: "Cheers, dears! Wishing you a wonderful weekend! You’ve certainly made ours wonderful. We sold out...again!" before revealing that the next chance to order will be "July 1st at 8 a.m. PT."

The date is a poignant one for Meghan, 43, who has spoken openly about the emotional connection she feels with her late mother-in-law, describing her as "someone I wish I’d had the chance to know."

Diana, Princess of Wales in a ice blue beaded evening shift dress © Tim Graham Photo Library via Get
Princess Diana would have turned 64 on July 1, 2025

And while no mention of Diana was made in the post itself, many fans were quick to draw a connection between the timing and Meghan’s own values-led vision for her brand.

In her recent podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, Meghan hinted that As Ever’s direction would defy traditional marketing tactics often seen in luxury circles, including the now-commonplace "scarcity drop" approach. "I want to move away from that scarcity mentality," she explained. "I don’t want you to eat that jam once every six months. I want that to be on your shelf all the time."

Meghan Markle shared her love of cooking on With Love, Meghan© Netflix
Meghan Markle's products sell out within minutes

Since its launch earlier this year, As Ever has become an unexpected runaway success, with each of its artisan-made product lines, from preserves and teas to its cult rosé, selling out within minutes of release. 

Yet Meghan insists that rather than capitalising on hype, she’s playing a longer game. "We planned for a year and everything sold out in 45 minutes," she said on her podcast. "Yes, amazing, great news. Then what do you do? Do you just sell out again in an hour? Or is that annoying as a customer?"

Meghan Markle drops rare 'behind-the-scenes' video as she launches exciting new project© Getty
Meghan speaks about her business plans

Her answer was to pause and rethink. "Let’s wait until we are completely stable and we have everything we need," she said, reflecting her belief in thoughtful growth and customer-first thinking. 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's clever tactic to recover from interview revealed – ‘they needed it’

That intention appears to have paid off, with the brand teasing not just more rosé, but a future expansion into fashion, interiors and, eventually, hospitality.

"My heart is very deeply in my home," she explained in an interview with Fast Company. "Everything comes from being rooted in the love story of your home and garden, and then you can imagine different verticals coming out of that."

