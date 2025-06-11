Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Jellycat has the perfect tennis inspired charm - just in time for Wimbledon
Jellycat tennis balls© Jellycat

Jellycat has the perfect tennis inspired bag charm - just in time for Wimbledon

Jellycat's sporting collection is next level

Carla Challis
Commerce Partnerships Editor
2 minutes ago
The craze around Jellycat is at a fever pitch right now. If you haven't seen TikTokkers waxing lyrical about their love of the playful brand yet, I don't know where you've been.

The latest Jellycat craze that I'm personally obsessed with is the sporting collection. Even though I'm more pilates than pickleball, I can't help but feel a need to snap up one of Jellycat's Amuseables which are themed around sports. We're talking adorable tennis balls, surfboards and even goggles - yep, there's even Jellycat goggles

  • Explore the Jellycat Amuseables Sport Collection.
  • The collection includes bag charms and Amuseables characters.
  • Included is the Amuseables Badminton, a football bag charm and a joyful cricket ball.

There's even Jellycat bag charms based on popular sports; a tennis ball bag charm is just perfect for the upcoming Wimbledon season (and the one I'm adding to my work tote!) and the baseball bag charm is pure Americana.

It's also a great collection for anyone stuck for Father's Day ideas, especially if you've already exhausted things like personalised gifts or foodie presents. My daughter has already earmarked the Amuseables Football Bag Charm for her dad, and with plenty of sports turned into a Jellycat, there's one for everyone.

How I chose the best of the Jellycat Amuseables Sport Collection

  • Availability: The most popular Jellycat products sell quick, so you've got to shop fast if there's a certain one you want to add to your collection. These are all in stock...for now...
  • Fun factor: Obviously I'm only including the most joyous pieces, but since Jellycat is nothing BUT joy it wasn't hard to choose...
  • Gifting: A Jellycat makes a perfect gift, and I've included my fave Jellycat items that would make a great gift idea for Father's Day or celebration.

My pick of the Jellycat Amuseables Sports Collection

1/5

Amuseables Sports Tennis Bag Charm

Jellycat Amuseables Sports Tennis Bag Charm© Jellycat

£25 at Jellycat

$30 at Jellycat

Editor's Note:

"Whether you're a tennis player or a Wimbledon watcher, this tennis bag charm is the sweetest thing to hang on your tote, your gym bag or your school backpack."

2/5

Jellycat Amuseables Sports Swimming Goggles

Jellycat Goggles

£33 at Jellycat

$38 at Jellycat

Editor's Note:

"These goggles have gone viral on TikTok. Sure, you can't wear them in the swimming pool but you can wear them around the house. They're so fun and joyful!"

3/5

Jellycat Amuseables Sports Golf Ball

Jellycat Amuseables Sports Golf Ball© Jellycat

£20 at Jellycat

$28 at Jellycat

Editor's Note:

"Golf enthusiasts will appreciate this little guy, a 6cm x 6cm x 6cm Amuseables that they can keep in their golf bag to keep score."

4/5

Jellycat Amuseables Sports Surfboard

Jellycat Amuseables Sports Surfboard© Jellycat

£35 at Jellycat

$45 at Jellycat

Editor's Note:

"Hit the waves with this adorable surfboard, he's such a cool dude!"

5/5

Jellycat Amuseables Sports Football Bag Charm

Jellycat Amuseables Sports Football Bag Charm© Jellycat

£25 at Jellycat

$30 at Jellycat

Editor's Note:

"Footie fans young and old will be charmed by the football themed bag charm, with its traditional football colourway in soft cream and black fur, and fine cord thumbs up."

