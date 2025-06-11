Jellycat has the perfect tennis inspired bag charm - just in time for Wimbledon

The craze around Jellycat is at a fever pitch right now. If you haven't seen TikTokkers waxing lyrical about their love of the playful brand yet, I don't know where you've been.

The latest Jellycat craze that I'm personally obsessed with is the sporting collection. Even though I'm more pilates than pickleball, I can't help but feel a need to snap up one of Jellycat's Amuseables which are themed around sports. We're talking adorable tennis balls, surfboards and even goggles - yep, there's even Jellycat goggles.

AT A GLANCE Explore the Jellycat Amuseables Sport Collection

The collection includes bag charms and Amuseables characters.

Included is the Amuseables Badminton, a football bag charm and a joyful cricket ball.

There's even Jellycat bag charms based on popular sports; a tennis ball bag charm is just perfect for the upcoming Wimbledon season (and the one I'm adding to my work tote!) and the baseball bag charm is pure Americana.

It's also a great collection for anyone stuck for Father's Day ideas, especially if you've already exhausted things like personalised gifts or foodie presents. My daughter has already earmarked the Amuseables Football Bag Charm for her dad, and with plenty of sports turned into a Jellycat, there's one for everyone.

How I chose the best of the Jellycat Amuseables Sport Collection

Availability: The most popular Jellycat products sell quick, so you've got to shop fast if there's a certain one you want to add to your collection. These are all in stock...for now...

Fun factor : Obviously I'm only including the most joyous pieces, but since Jellycat is nothing BUT joy it wasn't hard to choose...

: Obviously I'm only including the most joyous pieces, but since Jellycat is nothing BUT joy it wasn't hard to choose... Gifting: A Jellycat makes a perfect gift, and I've included my fave Jellycat items that would make a great gift idea for Father's Day or celebration.

My pick of the Jellycat Amuseables Sports Collection

1/ 5 Amuseables Sports Tennis Bag Charm © Jellycat £25 at Jellycat $30 at Jellycat Editor's Note: "Whether you're a tennis player or a Wimbledon watcher, this tennis bag charm is the sweetest thing to hang on your tote, your gym bag or your school backpack."

2/ 5 Jellycat Amuseables Sports Swimming Goggles £33 at Jellycat $38 at Jellycat Editor's Note: "These goggles have gone viral on TikTok. Sure, you can't wear them in the swimming pool but you can wear them around the house. They're so fun and joyful!"

3/ 5 Jellycat Amuseables Sports Golf Ball © Jellycat £20 at Jellycat $28 at Jellycat Editor's Note: "Golf enthusiasts will appreciate this little guy, a 6cm x 6cm x 6cm Amuseables that they can keep in their golf bag to keep score."

4/ 5 Jellycat Amuseables Sports Surfboard © Jellycat £35 at Jellycat $45 at Jellycat Editor's Note: "Hit the waves with this adorable surfboard, he's such a cool dude!"