How Princess Kate and Duchess Sophie have 'crafted a highly unique sisterhood act' - exclusive

The Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Edinburgh have always shared a warm rapport with one another, and their appearance on Garter Day emphasised their "highly unique sisterhood act".

The royal women were pictured catching up and exchanging giggles as they watched the procession from the Galilee Porch at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

HELLO! spoke with Dr. Arthur Cassidy, Royal Commentator & Celebrity Psychologist as well as a Chartered member of the British Psychological Society about Kate and Sophie's interaction and what it signifies.

"There is something uniquely significant about this Royal duo in the broader context of their sisterlike bonding, self-reflection and empathy towards each other," Dr Cassidy tells HELLO!.

"Psychologically everyone needs a significant other at all times, one to whom they can confide beyond their own spouses. Their unique bonding is formed by their shared thoughts and experiences not just as senior royals, but as young women who love service."

The Princess and Duchess are both women who have married into the royal family, with Kate marrying Prince William in 2011, while Sophie tied the knot with Prince Edward in 1999.

He adds: "As Princess Kate continues to navigate her cancer recovery, it's vital she keeps her family life and lifestyle in complete balance, avoiding stress of any kind. The reason is that the recovery process is twofold - the biological and psychological."

"Princess Kate has together with Duchess Sophie crafted a highly unique sisterhood act. This really works," Dr Cassidy observes, "The purpose is in the infusion of both young senior royals personality traits and dynamics. Kate sees in Sophie her pillar of strength, her mentor guiding her through the public expectations and demands as a working royal and when to say 'Yes that's ok Kate,' or 'No as the event could have unknown stressors', and to put husband Prince William and children first."

Emotional bond

Days after attending Trooping the Colour and Garter Day, the Princess of Wales pulled out of attending Royal Ascot as she continues to find balance amid her recovery from cancer. As a result, Kate is not expected to carry out any public engagements this week, according to reports.

Dr Cassidy continues: "Supporting a close family member requires sensitivity, besides discretion and understanding the others perspective in life. Reliability and dependability is another vital factor in Princess Kate's psychological recovery to a more balanced lifestyle / work balance.

"Kate, being not only highly intelligent but also deeply empathic and insightful, understands Sophie's mindset and this is reciprocal in their emotional bonding. It has durability in its essence and its now ingrained into each other's personality."

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, who carry out hundreds of engagements a year, are primed to play a much more prominent role when Prince William becomes King.

Dr Cassidy tells HELLO! of Kate and Sophie: "This dynamic royal sisterhood act will gather much more momentum in the next few years as both have charismatic yet graceful charm in their personalities with adaptability and social conformity to royal protocol."

