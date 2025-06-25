Princess Kate to remain out of the public eye this week - details

The Princess of Wales will not carry out any public engagements this week after missing Royal Ascot, according to a new report.

Kate, 43, pulled out of attending the annual race meet last Wednesday as she continues to find the right balance after cancer treatment.

The Princess has been making a gradual return to her public duties since completing chemotherapy last autumn, with her most recent engagements being Trooping the Colour and Garter Day.

According to The Daily Mail's Royal Editor, Rebecca English, Kate will not carry out any public royal duties but she is "very likely" to attend Wimbledon, which starts on Monday 30 June.

© Getty Images Kate's last public appearance on Garter Day on 16 June

The Princess will also reportedly be involved in the French State Visit at Windsor Castle from 8 to 10 July, although it's not known if she will attend the glittering state banquet.

© Getty Images Kate and William accompanied the Emir and his wife to the ceremonial welcome

The mother-of-three greeted Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and his wife Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim al-Thani at the start of their state visit last December.

However, Kate was absent from the state banquet at Buckingham Palace.

Gradual return to royal duties

HELLO! understands that, even though her appearances have become more frequent and regular of late, the future Queen still "has to find the right balance" as she returns to public life.

Kensington Palace has always made clear that the Princess is taking a careful, measured approach to her return to work.

© Getty Kate confirmed in January she is in remission after visiting The Royal Marsden Hospital where she was treated

Last September, after finishing chemotherapy, Kate said that her illness had brought a "new perspective", adding: "My path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes."

After a busy summer calendar, the Prince and Princess of Wales are expected to retreat to their Norfolk abode, Anmer Hall, when their children break up for their school holidays from Lambrook.

© Getty Images William and Kate typically spend the school holidays in Norfolk

It's likely that the couple will also join the King and Queen at Balmoral in Scotland in August, following a long-established royal tradition.

Timeline of Princess Kate's health updates © Getty Kate went in for abdominal surgery on 17 January 25 December 2023 – Kate is last seen publicly on Christmas Day 9 January 2024 – Kate celebrates her 42nd birthday, with the King and Queen sharing a behind-the-scenes photo from the coronation to mark the day. 11 January 2024 – William returns to royal duties, meeting rugby heroes Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield at Headingley Stadium in Leeds. 17 January 2024 – Kensington Palace announces in a statement that Kate has undergone abdominal surgery at the London Clinic and that William has temporarily stepped back from royal duties to care for Kate and their children. 18 January 2024 – William visits Kate at the London Clinic. 26 January 2024 – King Charles visits Kate in hospital before undergoing treatment for an enlarged prostate. 29 January 2024 – Kate is discharged from hospital and returns home to Windsor to continue her recovery. King Charles also leaves the London Clinic on the same day after his treatment. 7 February 2024 – William resumes royal duties attending London's Air Ambulance Charity gala with Tom Cruise. 10 February 2024 – William and Kate spend February half-term with George, Charlotte and Louis at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall. Kate's siblings are also pictured on holiday during the school holidays, with James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet flying to the Caribbean with baby Inigo, and Pippa Matthews and her family holidaying on the island of St Barts. 27 February 2024 – Kate said to be "doing well" as William pulls out of King Constantine memorial due to a "personal matter". 29 February 2024 – Kensington Palace addresses social media speculation, reiterating: "We were very clear from the outset that the Princess of Wales was out until after Easter." 10 March 2024 - A photograph of Kate with their three children at home in Windsor is released to mark Mother's Day and to thank the public for their "continued support". 11 March 2024 - Kate publicly apologises for the "confusion" around the photograph as she admitted she "occasionally experiments with editing," after news agencies pulled the image amid claims it had been digitally altered. The Princess is then seen in a car with William as she's driven to a private appointment in London. 19 March 2024 - Footage of William and Kate leaving the Windsor Farm Shop is shared by The Sun and TMZ in the first video sighting of the Princess since surgery. 22 March 2024 - Princess Kate confirms that she has been diagnosed with cancer in a moving video message and is undergoing preventative chemotherapy. 18 April 2024 - Prince William returns to royal duties after spending Easter holidays privately as a family. 10 May 2024 - Prince William says Kate is "doing well" as he visits the Isles of Scilly. 21 May 2024 - Princess Kate is "excited" as Kensington Palace shares update on her early years work with the release of her Business Taskforce's prioritising childhood report. 8 June 2024 - Princess Kate writes letter to Irish Guards to apologise for not being able to take part in the salute at the Colonel's Review. 14 June 2024 - In a personal statement, Kate shares she is making "good progress" and that her "treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months". 15 June 2024 - Kate makes her first major public appearance since diagnosis at Trooping the Colour. 14 July 2024 - Kate watches the Men's final at Wimbledon with Princess Charlotte and Pippa Matthews. 11 August 2024 - William and Kate congratulate Team GB athletes in a video message after the Paris 2024 Olympics. 9 September 2024 - Kate confirms she's completed chemotherapy in moving video message. 10 October 2024 - Kate joins William on visit to bereaved families in Southport. 9/10 November 2024 - Princess attends Festival of Remembrance and Remembrance Day service at Cenotaph. 3 December 2024 - Kate greets Emir of Qatar alongside William during state visit. 6 December 2024 - The Princess of Wales hosts her Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey. 25 December 2024 - William and Kate attend the Christmas Day church service in Sandringham with the royals. 14 January 2025 - The Princess confirms she's in remission after visiting The Royal Marsden hospital in London - where she was treated.