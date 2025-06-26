Prince William and Princess Kate warned over 'health risk' at beloved Windsor home

The Prince and Princess of Wales have the 4,800-acre Windsor Great Park estate on the doorstep of their family home, Adelaide Cottage, but this summer, there has been a major warning issued.

The grounds have been infested by an 'invasive insect' known as the oak processionary moth. The species were accidentally introduced to the UK in 2005 and were first spotted in the park in 2018.

Caterpillars are most active between May and July, and the Great Windsor Park website explains the dangers. "The hairs of the OPM caterpillars are a defence mechanism containing a chemical that when touched, can cause skin rashes, eye irritations and respiratory problems in humans and animals."

© Alamy Stock Photo A picture of an Oak Processionary Moth

Visitors to the park are warned to stay away from caterpillars and their nests. Dogs can also come to harm from the hairs, so keeping them on the lead when near the oak trees could be wise.

The Windsor Great Park website also advises to "avoid spending prolonged time under trees during the months of May to July".

© Alamy Stock Photo Advice is to avoid the nests

We know the Wales family loves spending time outdoors, but hopefully they are well informed about this nearby issue.

What is Adelaide Cottage like?

© Shutterstock The Wales family live in Adelaide Cottage in Windsor

The beautiful cottage, which was first built for Queen Adelaide in 1831, has a striking pastel pink exterior, making it truly special.

Chris Harvey, an Interior Expert at Stelrad, has collated information about Adelaide Cottage from a historical perspective. He notes the "French windows, multiple fireplaces, a covered veranda, porte cochère and gingerbread trim. Other features include a nautical-inspired theme, which can be seen through the golden dolphins and ceiling rope decorations recycled from a 19th-century royal yacht."

A move away from London

Windsor is a whole new life for the Wales family

Prince William and Princess Kate's four-bedroom property was a downsize from their Kensington Palace abode, but the family appear to be thrilled with their decision to leave London life behind.

"The Prince and Princess of Wales are said to be 'extremely happy' in this relatively ordinary home in the grounds," he writes, adding that a royal official revealed: "They are there as a family with total privacy and without lots of staff," royal expert Robert Hardman, has said.

Behavioural expert Darren Staton spoke to HELLO! on behalf of Betfair, to explain: "Kate and William downsizing to Adelaide Cottage is a significant move and one that is consistent with the core values and beliefs the royal couple have, as well as their characters. Although they recognise and embrace their roles as senior royals, they have also shown a willingness to break away from tradition and protocol and conduct themselves in a more relatable and personable manner."