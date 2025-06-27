Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince William's 'delicate' approach to adventurous food on Princess Charlotte's shopping list
Prince William, Prince Of Wales holds a seaweed-based food container designed by Earthshot 2022 winner Notpla at the Oval cricket ground where he will meet the Earthshot 2022 winner Notpla on March 8, 2024 in London, England. Prince William will hear about the 2022 Earthshot Prize winner, Notpla, and a new multi-million-pound contract with Levy UK and Ireland, part of Compass Group, to introduce Notpla's seaweed-based, natural food packaging to over 50 sporting and event venues.© Getty Images

The Prince of Wales doesn't quite have the expansive palate of his wife Princess Kate or his daughter

Josh Osman
Junior Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Prince William isn't known for having quite the same breadth of palate as his wife, Princess Kate, or his daughter, Princess Charlotte, especially when it comes to spicy food.

Ahead of the couple's royal tour to India some years ago, the Prince of Wales shared that he "struggles with spices", while the Princess of Wales is known to be quite a fan of spicy food, especially in Indian cuisine.

However, it seems that Prince William may now be willing to be a little more ambitious, though proceeding with caution.

On the second day of London Climate Action Week, the father-of-three attended a series of events bringing together climate leaders, environmental innovators, Indigenous Peoples and community leaders, and a number of guests brought him gifts.

Jennifer Lasimbang, the former member of Sabah State Legislative Assembly in Borneo, offered Prince William some chilli oil, to which he responded: "That looks very spicy, I imagine that's very hot. I look forward to trying that, maybe this one delicately."

Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, as Founder of The Royal Foundation's United for Wildlife programme, speaks to Marina Silva, Minister of Environment and Climate, Brazil, right, and Sonia Guajajara, Minister of Indigenous Peoples, Brazil as he attends a high-level roundtable entitled 'Nature's Guardians' at St James's Palace on June 26, 2025 in London, England.© Getty Images
Prince William spoke with the other attendees of the roundtable conference as part of London Climate Action Week

Perhaps the 43-year-old is willing to test his tolerance one more time, and what better way to weave in spice than chilli oil, the ultimate flavour-packed pantry staple?

Princess Charlotte's spice-heavy palate

The sister of Prince George and Prince Louis has already developed quite a taste for spicy food, taking after her mother's love for it.

When her parents visited Prince Shah Karim Al Hussaini, Aga Khan IV, before the family's tour of Pakistan back in 2019, Princess Kate spoke about making curry at home.

yauatcha spicy curry
Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte are known to enjoy spicy food

She explained that she would make a different version for her and Prince William than the one she would cook for the children, but also noted that Charlotte, at the time only six, was "pretty good with heat".

Four years later, it wouldn't come as a surprise if she's developed an even better spice tolerance and palate rivalling her mother's.

Princess Charlotte's 30p snack she steals from her father

When it comes to her snacking, sometimes the 10-year-old keeps things simple, and her choice of a heatwave picnic snack is an affordable one, loved by many across the country.

Princess Charlotte eating sausage roll in boot of car© Getty
Princess Charlotte enjoyed a sausage roll at the King Power Royal Charity Polo Match

Back in 2019, Princess Kate was seen with the three children as she supported her husband at the King Power Royal Charity Polo Match at Billingbear Polo Club in Wokingham.

Princess Charlotte looked so adorable as she sat in the boot of her parents' car, tucking into a sausage roll, the British picnic staple that usually comes in a pack of six for as little as £1.95.

