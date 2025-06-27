Prince William's 'delicate' approach to adventurous food on Princess Charlotte's shopping list

Prince William isn't known for having quite the same breadth of palate as his wife, Princess Kate, or his daughter, Princess Charlotte, especially when it comes to spicy food.

Ahead of the couple's royal tour to India some years ago, the Prince of Wales shared that he "struggles with spices", while the Princess of Wales is known to be quite a fan of spicy food, especially in Indian cuisine.

However, it seems that Prince William may now be willing to be a little more ambitious, though proceeding with caution.

On the second day of London Climate Action Week, the father-of-three attended a series of events bringing together climate leaders, environmental innovators, Indigenous Peoples and community leaders, and a number of guests brought him gifts.

Jennifer Lasimbang, the former member of Sabah State Legislative Assembly in Borneo, offered Prince William some chilli oil, to which he responded: "That looks very spicy, I imagine that's very hot. I look forward to trying that, maybe this one delicately."

© Getty Images Prince William spoke with the other attendees of the roundtable conference as part of London Climate Action Week

Perhaps the 43-year-old is willing to test his tolerance one more time, and what better way to weave in spice than chilli oil, the ultimate flavour-packed pantry staple?

Princess Charlotte's spice-heavy palate

The sister of Prince George and Prince Louis has already developed quite a taste for spicy food, taking after her mother's love for it.

When her parents visited Prince Shah Karim Al Hussaini, Aga Khan IV, before the family's tour of Pakistan back in 2019, Princess Kate spoke about making curry at home.

Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte are known to enjoy spicy food

She explained that she would make a different version for her and Prince William than the one she would cook for the children, but also noted that Charlotte, at the time only six, was "pretty good with heat".

Four years later, it wouldn't come as a surprise if she's developed an even better spice tolerance and palate rivalling her mother's.

Princess Charlotte's 30p snack she steals from her father

When it comes to her snacking, sometimes the 10-year-old keeps things simple, and her choice of a heatwave picnic snack is an affordable one, loved by many across the country.

© Getty Princess Charlotte enjoyed a sausage roll at the King Power Royal Charity Polo Match

Back in 2019, Princess Kate was seen with the three children as she supported her husband at the King Power Royal Charity Polo Match at Billingbear Polo Club in Wokingham.

Princess Charlotte looked so adorable as she sat in the boot of her parents' car, tucking into a sausage roll, the British picnic staple that usually comes in a pack of six for as little as £1.95.