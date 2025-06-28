Prince Louis leaves Wimbledon with unforgettable 'priceless' gift from tennis icon

Prince Louis may not have taken his seat in the royal box at Wimbledon just yet, but he already has a very special connection to the tournament.

The young royal received a touching gift from one of the sport’s legends during a royal visit to SW19 in 2019.

A gift fit for a prince

© Getty Stan Smith handed the gift to the princess in the royal box at Wimbledon

It was during the 2019 Men's Singles Final that Princess Kate was handed a pair of Adidas Stan Smith trainers by the tennis champion himself.

Stan, now 78, gave the personalised gift to the Princess of Wales to pass on to her youngest child, Prince Louis.

The shoes were signed and included a personal message on the side that read: "To Louis".

They were described at the time as a "priceless" memento by those close to the royal family.

Why Louis missed Wimbledon

© Getty Stan Smith handing the cute strainer to Princess Kate

Prince Louis, now seven, has not yet made his public debut at Wimbledon, unlike his older siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

George, 11, and Charlotte, 10, have been pictured with their parents at the tournament in recent years, enjoying time in the royal box and meeting players.

Louis is believed to be very keen to join them, but his age has meant he’s had to wait.

Wimbledon’s etiquette around young children in the royal box could be a reason behind the delay.

Tennis already part of his routine

© Getty Princess Kate playing tennis

Despite not attending in person, Louis has shown a big interest in tennis at home.

Princess Kate revealed last year that her youngest son has already started learning the sport.

She told a Wimbledon ball boy that Louis practices standing like one of them while she plays tennis in the garden.

Ball boy Joel, then 16, said: "He tries to practise the standing and staying serious, like us."

A sporting family

© Victoria Jones/Shutterstock Prince Louis and Prince George in the carriage

Kate is known to be passionate about tennis and is the royal patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

She has often been seen at the tournament and was even spotted playing with tennis star Roger Federer in a special clip for Wimbledon’s official channel.

During a visit to Wimbledon in 2022, Kate revealed: "George is playing. They're all playing, even Louis. They're all keen."

That same year, she attended with George for his very first time, with the pair watching the Men’s Final together.

A sweet moment with Stan Smith

© Getty Stan Smith gives Catherine a signed baby 'Stan Smith' trainer in the Royal Box during Men's Finals Day at Wimbledon

Stan Smith, who won Wimbledon in 1972, has become synonymous with the iconic white Adidas trainer that bears his name.

Giving a signed pair to Louis was seen as a lovely gesture from one sporting legend to the next generation.

The gift, though low-key at the time, has since become one of Louis’ most memorable early connections to the tennis world.

There were no cameras present when the shoes were handed over, but a photo of them circulated online shortly afterwards, showing the sweet personalisation.

A future fan favourite?

© Getty Images Prince Louis arrives at Trooping The Colour 2025 at Buckingham Palace

It seems likely that Louis will eventually attend the tournament alongside his family, especially as he gets older.

His cheeky personality and love of sport would no doubt make him a fan favourite on Centre Court.

Until then, he has his signed trainers and a budding enthusiasm for tennis nurtured by his mum.

And with George and Charlotte already involved in the sport, it’s clear that tennis will continue to play a big role in this royal household.