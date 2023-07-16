Princess Kate reveals Prince Louis was 'very upset' to miss Wimbledon final

The Princess of Wales has revealed that her youngest son, Prince Louis, was "very upset" to have missed out on attending the Wimbledon final on Sunday, but has been practising being a ball boy.

Princess Kate joined her husband, the Prince of Wales, and their two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, in the Royal Box at the All England Lawn Tennis Club to enjoy the Wimbledon Men's Singles Final, which saw Carlos Alcaraz end Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic's ten-year winning run following a five-hour match.

Whilst speaking to Ella Ottaway, who runs the All England Club's young people programme, Princess Kate said: "It’s Charlotte's first time, George came last year," adding: "They've been eagerly watching."

She also said that her daughter was still "getting to grips with the scoring".

Kate went on to say that five-year-old Louis was "very upset he wasn't coming today", and also told 16-year-old ball boy Joel that her youngest child had been practising his ball boy skills.

© Getty Prince Louis was "very upset" to miss the Wimbledon final

Following his conversation with the princess, Joel told the PA news agency: "He (Louis) tries to practise standing and staying serious like us.

"He tries to practise the stands and how we stand at the back of the court and next to the players."

Kate stepped out in a beautiful green Roland Mouret dress for the tournament, which she paired with an elegant chain bag, nude pointed heels and some statement jewel earrings. Meanwhile, Prince William looked dapper in a light grey linen suit and a navy tie.

© Getty Kate exuded elegance in a green dress

Prince George opted for a smart navy blue suit while Princess Charlotte looked as elegant as ever in a paisley print blue dress complete with ruffled sleeves.

George and Charlotte's presence in the royal box is a rare sight given that unless they are members of the royal family, youngsters are not allowed to watch the match from the Royal Box under any circumstances. This is a rule that has reportedly ruffled feathers in the past.

© Getty Prince George and Princess Charlotte joined their parents in the royal box

The exclusive box is reserved for VIPs and Hollywood A-listers and the list of those invited to sit there is decided by Wimbledon, according to the late monarch's former press secretary, Dickie Arbiter.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, he revealed: "The Wimbledon organisation makes so many tickets available to Buckingham Palace, some of them are in the royal box, some of them are in prime seats within centre court and those are distributed on a ballot basis."

© Getty Princess Kate presented the winner's trophy to Carlos Alcaraz at the end of the tournament

The two children charmed royal watchers with their appearance at the tournament and fans couldn't help but notice a sweet moment before the pair headed to the royal box.

In one photo, the young princess was photographed bending down to stroke a police dog named Stella. Praising the moment on social media, one person wrote: "Adorable."

© Getty Princess Charlotte stroked a police dog in a sweet photo

Meanwhile, other fans couldn't help but comment on how much George has grown, with one fan commenting: "Prince George transitioning from boy to young man. He's going to be a heartbreaker! Those Wales genes."